Auburn to Officially Recognize Nine National Titles
AUBURN, Ala.-- The Auburn Tigers are officially nine-time national champions.
The university on Monday announced it would officially be claiming four additional national titles and three more conference titles from the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Association era.
“For too long, Auburn has chosen a humble approach to our program’s storied history – choosing to recognize only Associated Press National Championships. Starting this fall, we have made the decision to honor the accomplishments of our deserving student-athletes, coaches, and teams from Auburn’s proud history,” athletic director John Cohen said in a statement to On3's Justin Hokanson. “Our visible National Championship recognitions now align with the well-established standard used by the NCAA’s official record book and our peers across the nation.”
Previously, Auburn only recognized AP national championships from 1957 and 2010 inside Jordan-Hare Stadium while quietly recognizing titles from 1913, 1983 and 1993 inside its football media guide.
The university will officially add titles from 1910, 1914, 1958 and 2004 to its official list, while also adding SIAA titles from 1910, 1913 and 1914. Signage for the updated title counts will start being added to the stadium on Tuesday.
In 1910, the Tigers went 6-1 and a perfect 5-0 in SIAA-play, being awarded a national title from the Maxwell Ratings and College Football Rankings.
Three years later, were a perfect 8-0, being named national champions from Billingsley MOV (Margin of Victory) and NCAA Football Record Book before going 8-0-1 in 1914 and earning a national championship from James Howell’s Power Ratings System. The Tigers outscored opponents 193-0 that season.
In 1958, Auburn went 9-0-1 and 6-0 in SEC play but did not win the SEC title. LSU took home both the SEC and AP national championships that season after going 11-0. Neither team played each other that season.
Auburn has quietly recognized titles from the 1983 and 1993 seasons in its media guides, but now those titles, like the 1913 title, will be publicly embraced. In 1983, the Tigers went 11-1, beating four top five times and winning the Sugar Bowl. Multiple publications, including the New York Times, named Auburn the national champion.
10 years later, the National Championship Foundation and NCAA Football Record Book named Auburn as champions after an undefeated season, but the NCAA prohibited the Tigers from playing on TV or in a bowl game.
The most-recent title Auburn is adding is 2004, when the Tigers were a perfect 13-0 and SEC champions but fell victim to the BCS era with Oklahoma and USC getting the nod to play in the title game.