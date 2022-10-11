Skip to main content

Auburn OL Target Clay Wedin reopens his recruitment

Clay Wedin decommits from Michigan State after recent Auburn visit

Clay Wedin, who committed to the Michigan State Spartans on June 14, has announced his de-commitment to the Spartans. Wedin announced his decision to open his recruitment back up on Monday evening via Twitter.

Wedin, a native of Tampa, has been on the Tigers' radar for quite some time and his commitment to MSU has not slowed their pursuit of the prospect. Running backs coach, Carnell "Cadillac" Williams has become an integral part of this recruitment due to his time and experiences in Tampa Bay as an NFL player. Will Friend, the Tigers' offensive line coach has also been heavily involved with trying to flip Wedin from the Spartans.

The de-commitment comes just 9 days removed from an unofficial visit Wedin took to the Plains. The visit, which was the LSU game, seems to have made an impression on the 6-6 295-pound interior offensive lineman.

