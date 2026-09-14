Auburn On SI’s Auburn Players of the Game Against Southern Miss

The Auburn Tigers snagged a comfortable win in their home opener against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles this past Saturday, thanks in large part to the efforts of a few key players.

As is the nature of these early-season matchups, several players, including many depth pieces, found some playing time and impacted the game, but I believe that these two players, one on offense and one on defense, had the largest impact on the game, and potentially on the Tigers’ season moving forward.

Offensive Player of the Game: QB Byrum Brown

Auburn Tigers quarterback Byrum Brown (17) warms up as Auburn Tigers take on Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. Auburn Tigers defeated Southern Miss Golden Eagles 43-8. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After a less-than-perfect week one performance against Baylor, Tiger fans have been looking for some evidence of life from Brown, who delivered this past Saturday. Though the game was, still, not up to his standards from his time at USF, the Tigers’ signal-caller flashed several traits that Auburn fans can believe in.

For starters, Brown was clearly not trying to force the ball to just a few receivers, as was the case against Baylor, as his target sheet ran deep against Southern Miss, even including true freshman wide receiver Deshawn Spencer, who hauled in a touchdown pass from Brown in the second quarter.

Brown also led several methodical drives down the field throughout the matchup in an effort that resembled the final offensive drive against Baylor for the Tigers, and though his offense was driving against Southern Miss’ defense, Auburn’s offense, at the very least, appears to be trending in the right direction under Brown’s direction.

Brown’s first real test, now that the early-season jitters are out of his system, will come this weekend against Florida, in a matchup that was predicted to be the closest of the Tigers’ season. I’m not quite sure how a game could be closer than 17-16, but knowing the Tigers, I’m not sure I want to ask.

Defensive Player of the Game: DB Andre Jordan, Jr.

Auburn Tigers defensive back Andre Jordan Jr. (22) celebrates his pick six as Auburn Tigers take on Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A large question surrounding the Tigers, particularly in the first year of Golesh’s tenure, is how exactly the defense will look compared to last year’s unit, which was one of the best in the SEC at the time. Needless to say, Tiger fans were happy to keep defensive coordinator DJ Durkin in the transition from Freeze to Golesh, but there have been some concerns as to how all of the transfer talent will acclimate to Durkin’s regime.

Tiger fans will likely have to worry about that no longer, as Andre Jordan Jr. showed on Saturday just how much impact these transfers can bring to the Plains, hauling in two interceptions in the first quarter–the first time the Tigers’ defense has picked off two in the first quarter since 2013– including a pick-six on the first play from scrimmage, good for the fastest score in Auburn history at just 10 seconds.

Making Auburn history twice in the same quarter is hard to argue with when it comes to awards, and I wouldn’t be surprised if Jordan nets a few nods throughout the week for his impressive performance.

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