Byrum Brown Breaks Down Auburn’s Hard-Fought Win Over Baylor



Though the Auburn Tigers ultimately emerged victorious over the Baylor Bears, 17-16, on Saturday night, new USF transfer quarterback Byrum Brown did not exactly have the highlight-reel game that many expected from him.

In fact, Brown threw three interceptions throughout the Baylor game, a stark departure from typical form for a man who threw just seven interceptions in the entire 2025 season. Additionally, Brown, who led all Tigers in 2025 rushing yards coming into the season, rushed for just 1.3 yards per carry on a total of 27 rushing yards.

So, it was certainly a rollercoaster matchup for Brown, who, despite a difficult start, scored the game-winning touchdown on the ground late in the fourth quarter as part of a 10-play, 75-yard drive that finally seemed like the offense Tiger fans had been promised.

Brown spoke to the media after the game, particularly about how he was able to string together such a strong drive after a difficult game.

“Like Coach Golesh said, just play the next play,” Brown said. “That was our mentality going into the game. Every drive, it was play the next play. Follow Cobb. He led me to the promised land, and protect the ball as I go into the end zone. That was really it. “

In the air, Brown completed 26 of his 35 passing attempts for 259 yards, though he did not score a passing touchdown. His leading receiver was none other than Keshaun Singleton, a junior who has been a staple of Alex Golesh and Byrum Brown offenses for the past couple of years.

Singleton hauled in seven passes for 89 yards, averaging over 12 yards per reception, and his quarterback had nothing but praise for him after the game.

“Shout out to Key,” Brown said. “He's been one of the most consistent on a day-to-day basis. His process truly speaks for itself. Having that rapport, having that connection. Put it anywhere in his vicinity, he's going to catch it. I have all the faith and belief in him that he'll come down with it. He keeps doing what he's doing, and I'll get the ball to him.”

The Tigers may not have come out of the gate quite as strong as they would have liked to, but in college football, any win, especially in week one, is a good one. Brown and his offense will continue to grow and develop throughout the season, and this week’s efforts will culminate in a matchup with Southern Mississippi this coming Saturday.

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