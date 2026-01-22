The Auburn Tigers hosted Old Dominion transfer running back Trequan Jones for a visit on Wednesday, via 247Sports’ Chris Hummer on X. Jones was previously committed to Maryland, but decommitted from the Terrapins on Friday.

Old Dominion RB Trequan Jones is visiting Auburn today, his reps tell @mzenitz, @CodyNagel247 and me.



The 5-foot-9, 183-pound back ranked second nationally with 7.5 yards per carry with 792 yards and 6 TDs.https://t.co/X5FDzI0SUw pic.twitter.com/bQ8INmMHX8 — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 21, 2026

Jones started his collegiate career at the JUCO level, playing two seasons at Georgia Military College. He rushed for over 1000 yards and scored 14 touchdowns in those two seasons before moving up to the FBS level, once again as a zero-star recruit, and signing with Old Dominion.

In one season with the Monarchs, the 5-foot-9, 183-pound back carried the ball 105 times for 792 yards and 6 touchdowns. His 7.5 yards per carry was No. 2 in the nation among players who met the minimum required carries threshold. He led all Old Dominion backs in rushing and touchdowns, though Quarterback Colton Joseph was the team’s leading rusher and scorer.

Jones entered the portal following the 2025 season, this time as a 3-star transfer. On3’s Rivals ranked him the No. 22 running back in the portal, and 247Sports ranked him No. 48 at the position. He quickly garnered interest from multiple Power 4 programs looking to shore up their running back rooms.

Maryland looked to be the favorite for Jones for most of the portal period, even earning his commitment on Jan. 3. Following his commitment, Jones cancelled his upcoming visits to Michigan State, Cincinnati, Louisville, and Pittsburgh. However, he backed out of the commitment late last week, choosing to visit Auburn instead.

New head coach Alex Golesh and the Tigers have already attacked running back in the portal fairly hard, securing the commitment of Baylor transfer Bryson Washington and USF transfer Nykahi Davenport. Washington is the headliner, ranked as the No. 7 back in the portal by both 247 Sports and Rivals. Davenport is ranked No. 30 at the position by 247Sports and No. 43 by Rivals.

Auburn also has solid returning talent at the position in standout player Jeremiah Cobb and the two young talents Alvin Henderson and Omar Mabson II. Running back depth was an issue for the Tigers last season, however, with Damari Alston being dismissed from the team after just three games and Durrell Robinson struggling most of the season with injuries.

It’s clear that the Tigers are making it a priority not to face that same issue in 2026, as the addition of Jones would give Auburn another potential starting-caliber back alongside Cobb, Washington and Davenport.

More From Auburn Tigers on SI