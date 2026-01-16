Just over a week after committing to Maryland as Mike Locksley's first portal addition, Old Dominion running back Trequan Jones has de-committed and re-entered the portal. The sudden reversal raises eyebrows, especially given Jones' optimistic comments about the Terps' vision just a few days earlier.

Trequan Jones Had A Very Interesting Change Of Heart

Jones announced his pledge to Maryland on January 6, filling a backfield need after Nolan Ray's departure. Ranked the No. 40 running back in the 247Sports portal rankings, the 5-foot-9, 183-pound Floridian brought a lot of promise with his 792 yards on 105 carries and six touchdowns in 2025 at Old Dominion.

His impressive career stats include 1,863 yards on 247 carries and 20 touchdowns. Jones canceled visits to Michigan State, Cincinnati, Louisville, and Pittsburgh after committing to Maryland.

In a Glenn Clark Radio interview shortly after, Jones sounded very hopeful about his decision. He described a nearly hour-long talk with Locksley: "I went in there, and Coach Locksley told me his plan, and I trusted and felt like he's got a really good plan for us this season.”

He continued, “He's building something special up at Maryland next year... I'm really confident. He was really confident about what he was saying."

Maryland's subsequent addition of USC transfer Harry Dalton, a former four-star from Virginia, may have shifted some expectations. Jones' de-commitment thrusts him back into a crowded RB market.

From JUCO Grind to Portal Volatility

Jones started at Georgia Military College JUCO, where he redshirted, had it pulled mid-season, and battled injury. He learned that talent alone isn't enough. In the same interview, he said, "Going JUCO, you can't just go up there with the wrong mindset… You gotta work every day."

That mindset carried him to Old Dominion, where he broke out. Grateful for D1 opportunity, Jones viewed Maryland as the next step in a "blessed" journey.

The flip leaves Locksley seeking RB depth once again. With Ray gone and the portal's chaos, more potent than ever, the task won’t be easy at all. Jones' efficiency would have complemented Maryland's rebuild, but his exit leaves things uncertain.

In a portal era defined by financial strength and depth charts, Jones' choice can be a good case study. What changed? Higher offers? Role concerns post-Dalton? The answer may not be clear, but one thing is, Maryland has to adjust to the whirlwind to make things work this season.

As Locksley builds "something special," portal unpredictability will test even his best-laid plans.

