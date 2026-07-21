Auburn QB Byrum Brown Addresses Throwing Motion Concerns



One of the biggest narratives surrounding new Auburn Tigers quarterback Byrum Brown is, surprisingly, not his incredible stats, the fact that he is now weighing in at nearly 240 pounds or even the culture he is fostering among the Tigers’ offense.

No, instead, the aspect that most know Brown for at this time is his highly unique throwing motion, with armchair quarterbacks around the country asserting that it will not serve him well in the SEC.

I’m not here to say that Brown’s motion is the smoothest in the world–in fact, I think it looks as strange as the next guy–but the fact remains that, despite what many would say, Brown has proven that he operates incredibly well in the passing game.

In fact, at SEC Media Days on Tuesday, Brown was asked by the SEC Nation crew what he had to say about the critics.

“I just don’t pay attention to any outside noise,” he said. “Focus on who’s inside Woltosz Facility, and that’s all that matters at the end of the day– the guys in that locker room, who know what you go through on a day-to-day basis, that know what you do, and a coaching staff that truly believes in you.”

Alex Golesh has yet to comment on this particular issue during SEC Media Days, but he has been pretty clear that his opinion of Brown’s throwing motion has not changed in the time since Brown was a redshirt freshman at USF. Additionally, he urges fans, analysts and doubters to wait and see exactly what that throwing motion can do come September.

After all, Brown passed for over 3,000 yards last season, tacking on 28 passing touchdowns for good measure. He completed 66.3% of his passes, averaging a career-high 9.3 yards per completion. There is extra good news for Tiger fans in this, too; Brown’s two top targets last year will be sporting the orange and blue this season, which bodes incredibly well for the Tigers’ passing game.

Auburn has struggled immensely on the offensive side of the ball in recent years, and a stat that may provide a bit of solace for Tiger fans this year is the fact that Brown, by himself, recorded more touchdowns in 2025 than Auburn did total–including offense, defense and special teams–over the same time.

Auburn’s offense is largely expected to live and die by Brown’s play, as it has with other quarterbacks in years past, and the Tigers seem poised for a top-tier season in 2026 if Brown continues at the pace he has been on.

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