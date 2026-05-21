Alex Golesh Reacts to Critique of Byrum Brown Throwing Motion

Perhaps no headline surrounding the Auburn Tigers this season has garnered more reaction than the critique of Byrum Brown’s throwing motion, which has been a concern of many on social media since the very first day of spring practice.

Brown’s throwing motion is, indeed, unconventional, and critics on X have been quite loud about their opinions on it, but new Auburn head coach Alex Golesh does not seem particularly concerned about his quarterback as they head into their fourth year together.

Golesh has had a few responses to critics on this particular issue over the past few months, the first of which came in the form of a vague X post, in which he responded to a popular X account that posted Brown’s throwing motion and asked for viewers’ opinions on it.

The new Auburn head coach had just one thing to say to the critics: “September 5, 2026,” the date of Auburn’s season opener against Baylor.

Essentially, it seems as if Golesh, in this particular message, is encouraging fans simply to "wait and see” with Brown, as he has boasted significant passing numbers over the past few years, even with an unconventional throwing motion that most Auburn fans are seeing for the first time.

Then, this past Thursday, Golesh was once again asked about his thoughts on the critics of Brown’s throwing motion. He told the press that he is aware of these posts and thinks that they are “funny,” but quickly ended the line of questioning.

“It was hard not to see,” Golesh said. “My algorithms are jacked up.”

Golesh’s confidence in Brown, despite the constant negativity from online critics, seems not to be misplaced, at least in his experience. Since picking up Brown as a three-star prospect in 2022, Golesh has seen Brown put together three solid passing seasons, even though Brown’s 2024 season was cut short due to injury.

In four years with Golesh, Brown has passed for over 7,600 yards, including a career-best 3,158 passing yards just last year. He has also passed for 61 touchdowns to just 19 interceptions, a ratio that certainly bodes well for Brown’s chances of success at an SEC level.

So, though many Auburn fans, and critics around the country, are seeing Brown’s motion for the first time and are concerned about his mechanics, his production numbers do not lie, and Tiger fans may just have to trust Golesh’s faith in Brown.

After all, if Golesh thought Brown’s motion needed changing, he would have been working on that over any of the last four years he has played for him.

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