Auburn QB Jackson Arnold Listed in Former Heisman Trophy Winner's Heisman Front Runners
It’s safe to say that Jackson Arnold has exceeded expectations in his first season with the Auburn Tigers.
In the preseason, Arnold was a controversial figure, largely due to a video surfacing of Hugh Freeze appearing quite frustrated with him, as well as his prior struggles at Oklahoma.
That all changed when the Baylor game kicked off, though– Arnold seemed to put the doubters’ minds at ease, rushing for over 130 yards, and as of the end of Week 1, he’s the current rushing leader in the SEC. His two touchdowns didn’t hurt, either.
His performance was so impressive, in fact, that analyst Robert Griffin III, a former Heisman Trophy winner at Baylor, named Arnold his fourth-highest player on his Heisman front runners.
Arnold falls behind LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier, FSU’s Thomas Castellanos, and Miami’s Carson Beck. Interestingly, all of these players except Nussmeier were transfers playing their first games for new schools.
Though Arnold is certainly a popular figure in Auburn, he’s got some work to do if he’s to make it onto the actual Heisman list, mainly in his passing game.
Arnold’s ability to effectively pass production remains a question mark for the Tigers following the Baylor game, though head coach Hugh Freeze stated in a press conference that Arnold’s lack of passing was quite intentional.
“It totally depends what’s needed to win," Freeze said Monday. "That’s always been my philosophy of offensive football. What is it for this game that’s going to help us win the football game? If that’s needed and that’s what the game calls for, I think he’s very capable and willing to do that. So it’s all about the flow of the game and how that’s going.”
With that said, Arnold will still need to pass the ball effectively if he’s to continue his dominance with the Tigers and make his way onto the Heisman list, especially against SEC opponents, who will boast much stronger run defenses than the Bears possessed.
Arnold will surely have an opportunity to prove that of himself this week against Ball State, though, as the Cardinals’ safeties often bite on play-action against teams with strong running games, which Auburn possesses, leading to faster receivers being left in one-on-one matchups with weaker corners.
Essentially, it should be a field day for receivers like Cam Coleman and Eric Singleton Jr., and could bolster fans’ and Heisman voters’ opinions of Arnold, as well as solidify Arnold as a dangerous quarterback for opposing defenses.
The Tigers will take on Ball State this Saturday for Kickoff on the Plains, which will be played at 6:30 p.m. CST and broadcast on ESPNU.