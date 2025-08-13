Auburn QB the 'Top Newcomer' in College Football, per CBS Analyst
Coming off a year in which quarterback play was one of many shortcomings for the Auburn Tigers, head coach Hugh Freeze needed to make a drastic change.
In fact, Auburn signed three new quarterbacks in the offseason in transfers Jackson Arnold and Ashton Daniels along with star high school recruit Deuce Knight. Arnold, a transfer from Oklahoma, is projected to be the starter.
As a former five-star himself and surrounded by plenty of weapons CBS Sports analyst Rick Neuheisel not only thinks Arnold will be the top newcomer on Auburn, but also in the entire country.
“The reason I’m so long on his chances to be successful (in Auburn) is that Hugh Freeze needs him to be so successful there," Neuheisel said. "So, there’s a bond, immediately, there between coach and quarterback, and (Freeze is) a quarterback-friendly guy. I think Jackson Arnold is going to have a heck of an impact on War Eagle nation.”
Neuheisel certainly has a point after previous struggles at the position dating back to before Freeze's hiring, and considering Freeze is the first head coach in 50 years at Auburn to receive a third season after back-to-back losing seasons, the time is now for him to find success with the Tigers.
Arnold is looking for his own resurgence, too.
He struggled last year at Oklahoma, throwing for just over 1,400 yards, with 12 touchdowns to three interceptions. His QBR of 47.8 was 91st in the nation, and he was eventually replaced. That said, Arnold struggled with injury last year, while having an abysmal offensive line that saw him constantly under pressure.
Auburn shouldn’t have that issue this year.
Freeze has previously stated that he believes his offensive line may well be the strongest position group on the team despite a receiver room that includes Cam Coleman, Eric Singleton Jr., Horatio Fields, Malcolm Simmons, all of whom will be massive contributors to Arnold’s performance.
Earlier in fall camp, Freeze updated Arnold's progress with his new team full of new weapons.
“I’m really pleased with his decision-making. I think the ball is coming out quick,” Freeze said. “I think he’s using his legs when he doesn’t feel comfortable with what he sees and creating – again, everything is not team periods – but he’s creating explosive plays when he does move out of the pocket. He’s thrown really well on the run. So, to this point, I’m really pleased with where he’s at.”
Arnold has a lot of work to do if he’s to help turn Auburn into a playoff contender, but he’s certainly got the pieces, as well as significant support from his coach. He’ll make his Auburn debut at Baylor on Aug. 29, before taking Pat Dye Field for the first time as an Auburn Tiger on Sept. 6.