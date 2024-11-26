Auburn QB Payton Thorne Eager to Go Out with a Bang in Iron Bowl
The Auburn Tigers have dropped four straight games to the Alabama Crimson Tide, their longest losing streak in the game since 1973-1981.
Auburn has been within striking distance in the last two editions of the Iron Bowl played inside Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Tigers fell 24-22 in quadruple overtime in 2021 and a 31-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Milroe to Isaiah Bond on fourth-and-goal put them away last season.
Heartbreaking losses are difficult to swallow at any time, but they become even more devastating in rivalry matchups. Auburn quarterback Payton Thorne has not forgotten the feeling of falling to Alabama last year.
“You’re never going to forget the way the game ended last year,” Thorne said. “And, you know, obviously the whole offseason you’re frustrated thinking about that thing, thinking about the way the season ended for us last year. And you know, you remember, but you do your best not to dwell on it. You know, you don't want it to impact what we're doing this week.
“Keep it in the back of your mind, remember for the right reasons, but don't let it consume you or anything like that. So be focused on this year. We’ve got a different team. So do they. And focused on the task at hand and doing everything we can to win the game on Saturday.”
Thorne was almost completely shut down in the 27-24 loss to end last season. He went 5-for-16 with one touchdown and two interceptions.
Auburn is playing for bowl eligibility in the Iron Bowl this year and hopes the momentum generated from its upset over Texas A&M will carry over. After Alabama was dominated by Oklahoma last week, its SEC Championship and College Football Playoff hopes have likely gone up in smoke.
Thorne and the Tigers are in a good position to pull off their second upset in a row, pick up another statement win for the program and earn the chance to compete in a bowl game. Leading them to victory would establish Thorne’s legacy as an Auburn quarterback.
“Just going out the right way,” Thorne said. “You know, our last regular-season game here, give ourselves a chance to make a bowl. That would be a heck of a way to end the year. And so it’d mean a lot to me, something you can look back on, you know, years down the road and say you won that rivalry game.”
Auburn has not had great luck against Alabama on the road, dropping six consecutive games in Tuscaloosa. Thorne and company are on a mission to end that streak even though this will be many of Auburn’s players’ first trip to Bryant-Denny Stadium.
“There's a lot of guys, including myself, who, you know, haven't played there on our team as well,” Thorne said. “You know, we’ve got a lot of young guys and, you know, transfer guys too. And so you try not to worry too much about, you know, the psychological aspect, like you just said, and realize it's a road game.
“Obviously it's going to be a good environment. I'm sure it's not an easy place to play. We've played in other places that aren't easy places to play either. So you’ve kind of got to draw back on that, a little bit. And obviously, it's a huge rivalry game — the biggest rivalry game in college football.”
Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT and ABC will carry the television broadcast.