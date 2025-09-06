Alabama Gets Rough Ryan Williams Injury Update Ahead of Week 2 Game
As Alabama looks to bounce back from its rough Week 1 loss to Florida State, it will be without its top playmaker on offense. ESPN's Pete Thamel reports that wide receiver Ryan Williams is expected to miss the Week 2 game against Louisiana-Monroe after suffering a concussion last week.
Williams was second on the team with five receptions last week, but was limited to just 30 yards against the Seminoles.
He broke out in Kalen DeBoer's offense as a freshman, putting up 48 receptions for 865 yards and eight touchdowns a year ago, becoming a household name for his remarkable performance in the Crimson Tide win against Georgia.
Alabama should have plenty of firepower to take down the Warhawks on Saturday. Germie Bernard followed up a strong 2024 season with a 146-yard outing against Florida State last week, and could shoulder the load in the passing game once again on Saturday. The Crimson Tide will certainly look to get the run game going as well against an overmatched opponent, after totalling just 87 yards on 29 carries.
Alabama is a 34.5-point favorite on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7:45 p.m. ET on SEC Network.
