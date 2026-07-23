Auburn Ranked Top-10 In Offense Among SEC Programs



Offense has not been a strong suit for the Auburn Tigers over the past few years, even though Hugh Freeze was consistently able to bring in some of the best talent in the country just about every year.

However, under new head coach Alex Golesh, things are already looking up, as on Monday, the Tigers were ranked as one of the 10 strongest offenses in the SEC.

This ranking, courtesy of On3, sees the Tigers’ new-look offense ranked at No. 9, interestingly only one spot below the Alabama Crimson Tide, who have boasted some strong offenses over the years. This certainly bodes well for the Tigers, who have had some of the strongest defenses in the country over the past few years but have struggled to close games due to weak offensive efficiency.

So, what makes this Golesh offense so special? It all starts with the Tigers’ new quarterback, Byrum Brown, a man who needs little introduction on the Plains at this point. Brown has been hailed as the savior of Auburn’s quarterback troubles, and he has the stats and experience to match, boasting over 4,000 total yards last season, including over 1,000 yards on the ground.

Brown, who is now weighing in at nearly 240 pounds, is quite an effective passer, but perhaps the biggest value he adds to the team in its current state is his standing as the third head in a three-headed Auburn monster rushing attack.

The Tigers, who have struggled to effectively establish the run over the past few years, will turn to Jeremiah Cobb, a senior Auburn returner and the lone returner from last year’s offense, as well as Bryson Washington, a highly effective transfer back from Baylor. The combo of Cobb, Washington and Brown should leave opposing defensive coordinators’ heads spinning as they try to figure out how to stop not just one effective Auburn rusher, but three.

Brown and Golesh brought over some top-level receiving talent from USF, as well. In fact, four of the Bulls’ top-five receivers by total yards last year are now sporting the orange and blue, who, despite not being the five-star monsters that Hugh Freeze once recruited, have a level of familiarity with Golesh’s offense and, of course, their quarterback, who has spoken highly of each receiver at this point in the offseason.

The only major question mark for the Tigers at this point is their offensive line, which has been, admittedly, a bit cobbled together after all six of Auburn’s 2025 offensive linemen departed, either to the NFL or to other programs. There have been concerns as to how their blocking will affect the rushing game, but if they are able to execute at a high level, the Tigers’ offense could be incredibly tough to slow down.

Of course, a No. 9 spot is still in the bottom half of the SEC, but if the Tigers manage a strong start to the season due to their preexisting cohesiveness, that number could quickly jump much, much higher later in the year.

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