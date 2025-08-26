Auburn 'Ready to Use Other Kickers' as McPherson Returns from Illness
AUBURN, Ala.-- The Auburn Tigers' special teams struggled immensely last year in the wake of starting kicker Alex McPherson being forced to exit the season due to health issues. The Tigers finished dead-last nationally with a 54.4 percent field goal percentage (12-for-22).
In a year dominated by scrutiny of coaching and quarterback play, it’s easy to forget how much the Tigers struggled to put it through the uprights and how much of a detriment it was to the team.
Auburn did get some relief this offseason when head coach Hugh Freeze announced that McPherson would be making his return to the field this year. However, in his Monday press conference, Freeze admitted that McPherson may not be ready to go ahead of the Tigers’ Friday matchup against Baylor.
“That would be a discussion that Alex and I have on Friday,” Freeze said. “If he feels like he is able to participate. Then the next question will be, ‘All right, let’s be real, how are you feeling on distance?’ And it may be pregame before we know that. So the answer is yes, we're getting ready to use other kickers.”
On deck for the Tigers are Towns McGough and Connor Gibbs, who have reportedly been “really close" accuracy-wise, according to Freeze. He also explained that McGough, McPherson's replacement last season, would "probably get the first opportunity" ahead of Gibbs.
Playing McGough carries significant baggage, especially because the sophomore was just 5-for-12 on field goal attempts last year. However, Freeze is confident that he’s improved significantly in the offseason and has long maintained that he’s ready for the big stage, for real this time.
Still, the most comforting option on Friday would be McPherson, who was 20-for-22 in his career on field goals prior to his illness.
“Obviously, Alex is super talented and accurate,” Freeze said. "It’s just a matter of what he feels like he’s able to do and then we’ll go from there with Towns and Gibbs.”
The game-time kicking decision will come just ahead of Friday’s away matchup against the Baylor Bears, which will be played at 6:30 p.m. CST and is supposed to be broadcasted on Fox.