Auburn Receiver Ranks Among ESPN’s Top Transfers
There’s no shortage of hype heading into Eric Singleton Jr.’s first season with the Auburn Tigers.
The Georgia Tech transfer was the No. 1 wide receiver in the transfer portal before ultimately becoming a Tiger. He’s been praised through several lists/projections ahead of this upcoming season, most recently being named ESPN’s No.5 “Transfer to Watch”.
“He's bringing blazing speed and excellent route running to a Tigers offense that will be led by Oklahoma transfer QB Jackson Arnold and a bunch of high-impact portal additions,” the article read.
Last season, Singleton Jr. was Georgia Tech’s leading receiver, finishing the season with 754 receiving yards, 56 receptions and three touchdowns.
During his true freshman season, Singleton earned Freshman All-American honors and was the runner up for ACC Rookie of the Year. The 5-foot-10, 178-pound speedster caught 48 passes for 714 yards and six touchdowns, leading the Yellow Jackets in every major receiving category while ranking among the top-10 in the ACC for receiving yards and touchdowns.
Back in February, PFF named Singleton Jr. as the fifth-best returning wide receiver in college football, just a spot ahead of his new teammate, fellow Auburn receiver Cam Coleman. He also earned a first-round projection on PFF’s “Way-Too-Early” NFL mock draft, being slated as the No.19 overall pick to the Denver Broncos.
Since bursting onto the scene as a freshman, Singleton Jr. has racked up 664 receiving yards on deep passes, the most among all returning Power Four receivers. He’s also dangerous with the ball in his hands, especially on designed touches. Singleton Jr caught 21 passes behind the line of scrimmage last season, averaging 8.1 yards-after-catch.
For an Auburn team looking to avoid its fifth-straight losing season, two of which came under current head coach Hugh Freeze, Singleton Jr. could be one of the main difference makers should the Tigers turn things around.