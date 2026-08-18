Auburn RB Nykahi Davenport Hits Ground Running With Previous Experience in Alex Golesh's Offense

With Auburn having a new offensive scheme under head coach Alex Golesh, it means it’s been a process to implement the new system. Fortunately, the running backs have a USF transfer who previously experienced it over the last two seasons.

Redshirt sophomore Nykahi Davenport transferred to the Plains to help aid the backfield, one that will enter 2026 being led by the leading rusher last season, Jeremiah Cobb. However, knowing that Golesh likes to go with running back committees rather than one by himself, it has increased the competition in the room during fall camp.

“Anytime could be your opportunity, and then when your opportunity comes, you just got to show the best of your opportunity,” Davenport said last week. “So, that’s why I like how he rotates guys. He gave everybody opportunities to show their best talent.”

Because of his previous experience with Golesh and offensive coordinator Joel Gordon, the Roswell, Ga., native can hit the ground running right away. Instead of learning both his teammates and the scheme, he already has one of those out of the way.

And it’s allowed him to grow steadily this summer.

“It’s been good because I was at USF with them for two years,” he said. “Those two years, I was able to do the details, be in and out of the details with the offensive playbook and stuff like that. So, it’s become easier for me, so I can play faster and stuff like that.”

Not only can he help his new partners in the backfield with learning the offense, but the position group has also welcomed him with open arms.

“Everybody’s been welcoming, like Jeremiah Cobb, Omar [Mabson], [Alvin Henderson], even like Bryson [Washington], Tae [Meadows] that just came in,” Davenport said. “Everybody’s just been welcoming and everybody just on the same mission, working, trying to get each other better.”

So many different types of running backs within Auburn’s room have allowed the USF transfer to learn different ways to be successful within next season’s offense. Although he finished with 612 rushing yards and seven touchdowns last season, Davenport could see any of those numbers increase from modeling his game after Cobb, Mabson or Washington, among others.

“Since I got here, I ain’t going to lie, I’ve been looking at all their play styles,” he said. ‘Just taking, like, little different things to better my craft off their play style.”

The Tigers begin the year against Baylor on Sept. 5, marking the debut of plenty of the USF transfers as well as the first game under Golesh. Davenport will look to make that one to remember in Atlanta, and the backfield should be productive, regardless of who is there.

But there is still plenty of work to be done.

“The next couple of weeks were very important because we’re coming close to the season,” he said, ‘so it’s like we got to see what we’ve got and stuff like that.”

The competition the room has shown will help reflect that, looking to come together to be “the best offense we can be.”

“We’re coming out every day, working, trying to get better every day,” Davenport said. ‘Every guy in there [is] pushing each other to be better and all that, and it’s like altogether as an offense.”

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