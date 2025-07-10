Auburn Running Back Room Tasked With Filling Big Shoes in 2025
Jarquez Hunter might go down in history as the most underrated running back in Auburn Tigers history. He did his part and did it well. As a result, his graduation leaves a hole in the Tigers' offense that not one single back on the depth chart can fill.
Granted, running back-by-committee became all the rage and now stands as standard operating procedure. With that focus, Auburn will need to rely on all four backs on the roster to compensate for Hunter's departure.
Damari Alston
Alston carried the ball just 52 times last season, 60 fewer times than Peyton Thorne. It’s a head-scratching decision. However, while the sample size is small, you can draw a few conclusions.
First, Alston is the no-frills back that gets through the hole and rumbles downfield. His vision, acceleration, and quickness are all above average, but nothing elite or jaw-dropping. Alston gains the yards that most backs would get with the available space. In the passing game, six receptions don’t speak to effectiveness.
Jeremiah Cobb
Cobb comes in as the presumed backup to Alston. Much like the starter, a “wow” factor is absent. Meaning, Cobb will gain the short yardage necessary to move the chains. On a non-SEC team, he would be a lead back, potentially gaining 750 to 1,000 yards and a half dozen touchdowns. In the SEC, he will serve as a complementary back, giving the starter a rest when necessary.
Durell Robinson
Though still only a sophomore, Auburn marks Robinson's third stop during his college career. Normally, that would feel like a red flag. However, his year in Charlotte was more of a disaster because of the assembled talent that won just three games. He had to get out.
His year at UConn was merely a stepping stone to a bigger program. If you are a back and Auburn comes knocking, drop whatever you are doing and leave immediately. Robinson flashes breakaway speed to not only get to the second level but also leave defenders in his wake. Averaging 6.8 yards a carry over 12 games is nothing to scoff at.
Alvin Henderson
This one feels tricky. Henderson could grow into a gamebreaker with his burst and ability to streak down the field. Should Auburn redshirt him and then bring him along, readying him for next season? No, because there may not be a next year for Hugh Freeze at Auburn.
In that case, find ways to get the freshman the ball. Start with having him return kicks; get him acclimated to the speed and pace of the college game. Plus, those reps should give him the confidence to start producing in the backfield. In the long run, with added bulk, Henderson can be special.
Hunter is gone, and Auburn will miss him. However, this season is crucial for the direction of this program and the livelihoods of many of the coaches. All hands on deck needs to be the motto of the running backs.