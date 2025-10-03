Auburn Schedule Only Gets Tougher with More SEC Games Ahead
AUBURN, Ala.- With the Auburn Tigers idle this week, Auburn Tigers on SI takes a look ahead to preview the remainder of Auburn’s future opponents and how they are performing thus far.
Next up for the Tigers are the Georgia Bulldogs, who are currently ranked No.12 in the AP Poll. The Bulldogs currently have a 3-1 record, with their only loss coming to the Alabama Crimson Tide last weekend.
Next up for Georgia will be the Kentucky Wildcats this weekend, before heading to the Plains to take on Auburn. Georgia currently has a 64.8% chance to win this against the Tigers, according to ESPN’s matchup predictor. Auburn has not defeated Georgia since the 2017 season, when the Tigers blew out Georgia 40-17. Since then, it has been all Georgia in every matchup.
After Auburn takes on Georgia, the Tigers will host another set of tigers, being the Missouri Tigers. Mizzou is currently ranked at No.19 in the AP Poll, with its notable wins being against South Carolina and Kansas. Missouri will host Alabama before traveling to Auburn. ESPN’s Matchup predictor is rather even with the matchup, with Missouri currently having a 51.7% chance to win. Missouri currently sits at 5-0 and will likely still be ranked in the AP Poll when it comes to Auburn.
Auburn will then travel to Arkansas to take on the Razorbacks. Arkansas recently fired head coach Sam Pittman and will finish the season with an interim head coach. The Razorbacks are still not a team to be slept on, however. They currently have a 2-3 record, with a gauntlet schedule upcoming. Last season, the Razorbacks defeated Auburn 24-14 in Jordan-Hare Stadium, and this season the Tigers have the chance to return the favor.
Auburn will then host the Kentucky Wildcats, who will likely be desperately looking for a win. Last season, Auburn beat Kentucky 24-10. Auburn was able to run all over the Wildcats on the road. Kentucky will play No.12 Georgia, No.9 Texas and No.15 Tennessee before facing Auburn on the road.
After Kentucky, the Tigers will take a trip to Nashville to take on the currently undefeated and stout Vanderbilt Commodores. Vandy is currently ranked No.16 and will play Alabama this Saturday in Tuscaloosa in a highly anticipated matchup.
Vanderbilt has made a splash in the college football world last season and currently this season after being historically bad for a long time. Vandy quarterback Diego Pavia has never lost to a Hugh Freeze-led team, being 4-0 against Hugh Freeze in his career, dating back to Pavia’s time with the New Mexico State Aggies.
Auburn will then host the Mercer Bears, which, hypothetically speaking, should be a win for Auburn. Mercer currently has a 3-1 record and sits in first place in the FCS Southern division. It's their only non-conference game left this season.
Then comes the Iron Bowl. Historically, when the Iron Bowl is played in Jordan-Hare Stadium, the matchup is very tight. Last time the Iron Bowl was in Auburn, it took a miracle play for Alabama to take down Auburn. Alabama is currently ranked No.10 in the AP Poll.
All in all, the Tigers have their work cut out for them if they want a chance to deem this season a success. Auburn currently sits at 3-2 and 0-2 in conference play. If they can get hot and win out, the Tigers have a real shot of making the CFP.