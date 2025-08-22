Auburn Secures Commitment from Nation's No. 1 Safety Recruit
Following a well-documented slightly underwhelming summer on the recruiting trail, the Auburn Tigers have landed one of the highest-touted prospects of the 2026 recruiting class.
Five-star safety Bralan Womack announced his commitment to Auburn on Thursday evening, per Hayes Fawcett on X, electing the Tigers over other finalists Ohio State, Florida, and Texas A&M.
Womack’s pledge comes a couple of weeks after Auburn secured four-star wide receiver Jase Mathews, Rivals’ No. 2-ranked wideout in the 2026 cycle. Womack marks the 13th addition to Auburn’s 2026 class and is undoubtedly the highest-rated commit thus far.
“I just like the roster they’re built this offseason. I have a lot of expectations for them this season,” Womack told 247Sports national recruiting analyst Tom Loy in a brief interview on X.
Hailing from Flowood, Miss., Womack is ranked as the No. 1 safety and No. 13 overall player in the 2026 class, according to 247Sports. He is also listed as No. 2 recruit from the state of Mississippi, sitting just behind five-star LSU wide receiver commit Tristen Keys. Womack is the third player in Auburn’s class from Mississippi, joining Mathews and three-star running back Eric Perry as natives of the Magnolia State.
Womack lifted Hartfield Academy to a 12-2 finish and its second-straight MAIS Class 6A state championship in 2024, and played on both sides of the football for the Hawks. The 5-foot-11 1/2, 195-pounder tallied 39 tackles and 8 INTs on defense while hauling in 54 passes for 1,045 yards and 13 TDs as a wide receiver. Womack also recorded a kickoff return touchdown and punt return touchdown in his junior campaign.
Consequently, he earned Mississippi Gatorade Player of the Year honors last year and was invited to the 2025 Navy All-American Bowl courtesy of his efforts.
247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins sang high praises of Womack in his 247Sports player profile, saying Womack is an “advanced safety prospect that checks off box after box with his size, versatility, athleticism and football IQ.”
“[He] baits quarterbacks into making bad decisions from a split-field alignment and makes them pay with his jolting burst and slick ball skills. [He’s] frequently aware of what’s going on around him in zone coverage, but is also fluid and fast enough to man-up with pass catchers of all different shapes and sizes,” Ivins added on his evaluation of the blue-chipper.
Womack took his official visits to his four finalists in consecutive weeks in the early stages of this past summer, per 247Sports recruiting timeline. He visited Florida on May 30 and Texas A&M on June 6 before heading to Auburn on June 13 and Ohio State the week after.
The Tigers and the Buckeyes received Womack’s final visits – something head coach Hugh Freeze has often emphasized – which is fitting considering the pair were the two frontrunners to land the five-star.
Although Ohio State stood as an early favorite, Auburn made a late surge down the homestretch of Womack’s recruitment in order to secure him. Womack also has personal connections to the Tigers, one of them being his sister Ma’Nia Womack currently on the softball team at Auburn, which likely played a factor in his decision.
Prior to Womack's pledge, Auburn ranked No. 54 nationally in 247Sports’ 2026 team recruiting rankings, but that ranking is guaranteed to improve once Womack's commitment is officially added.
In addition to recent pledges from Mathews, four-star edge rusher Jaquez Wilkes, and a few others, the Tigers are making significant strides on the recruiting trail and on track to finish with a respectable 2026 class come National Signing Day.