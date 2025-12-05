Auburn Signs In-State Safety Recruit as Signing Period Winds Down

AUBURN, Ala.- The Auburn Tigers have signed 6-foot-3, 195-pound safety Damonte Tabb to add to their 2026 early signing day recruiting class, with less than 24 hours remaining in the early signing period. Tabb was offered on Friday morning and wasted no time putting pen to paper for the Tigers.

You’ll want to keep a Tabb on this one 🔒🦅



𝐒𝐈𝐆𝐍𝐄𝐃 🖊️ @DamonteTabb

🏠 Alabaster, Alabama

🔒 Safety

🔗 https://t.co/O8RHO5BF5Z pic.twitter.com/1HAwfDy4Ca — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) December 5, 2025

Tabb is from Alabaster, Alabama, and is coming from Thompson High School. Tabb’s decision comes just two days after he and the Thompson Warriors won a 7-A State Championship. Tabb finished the season with 79 tackles, 11 interceptions, 11 pass deflections, four tackles for loss, and a fumble recovery.

Starting the 4th quarter, Damonte Tabb with his 10th interception on the season. @DamonteTabb pic.twitter.com/NnAeXy6RA9 — Alabama7AFootball (@AL7AFootball) December 4, 2025

According to 247sports.com, Tabb does not have an official “star” rating. But his senior season stats speak for themselves. Tabb is the 17th signee for Auburn under its new head coach Alex Golesh, and the Tigers have one remaining commit who has not signed, that being four-star wide receiver Jase Mathews, who is set to sign on Friday at 2 p.m. CT. Matthews will choose between Auburn, Ole Miss, Texas A&M or LSU.

The Auburn defensive back room took a blow earlier this week when defensive back Raion Strader announced that he will be entering the transfer portal. But with three defensive backs now signed, the Tigers have increased their depth in the defensive back room.

Tabb will be joined by fellow safeties Wayne Henry and Shadrick Toodle Jr. as the three safeties signed by Auburn in the 2026 early signing day period.

Golesh is working to keep Auburn in position to hit the ground running. While these commits are a priority, working to retain them has been part of a whole tiered plan.

"And all of that, you're truly bouncing back and forth, but again, I think the most important thing, and I can’t say this enough, is the current players that are here because these are the guys that have the most immediate choice to make right now. It’s either 'I am going to stay here and keep with it and build something really special,' or 'Man, I don’t know if this is for me,' but I think my most important priority is our current players; not to me, but to whoever said I’m coming to Auburn and I'm part of this Auburn Family and I want to do this the right way here. So now everything else comes after, but that’s pretty much it.”

