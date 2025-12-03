Auburn, Alex Golesh Lose Fourth 2026 Commitment Before Early Signing Day

The Auburn Tigers’ 2026 recruiting class continues to fluctuate in the wake of new head coach Alex Golesh’s arrival on the Plains.

Three-star tight end Kentrell White announced his de-commitment from Auburn on Tuesday afternoon, per Rivals on X. He marks the fourth former commit to revoke his pledge from the Tigers in the last couple of days.

“After careful consideration I have decided to DE-COMMIT from Auburn due to the coaching change. I'm looking forward to finding the best school and coaches for my development. I will be RE-OPENING my recruitment,” White said on X.

I will be RE-OPENING my recruitment @adamgorney @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/AD3MmgBeHu — Kentrell White (@Ken2rell) December 2, 2025

White joins five-star safety Bralan Womack, the nation’s No. 1 safety, four-star quarterback Peyton Falzone, and three-star offensive tackle Nikau Hepi as the fourth future Tiger to explore different options after the coaching change.

Womack flipped to Mississippi State on Monday, but some national recruiting experts don’t believe it’s over for the Tigers to reclaim the five-star. Falzone, a former Penn State commit, de-committed from Auburn a few hours after Womack, but some believe Golesh and company may have agreed to mutually parted ways. Hepi de-committed later on Monday, and he has since signed with Florida State to play for former Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn, who now serves as offensive coordinator for the Seminoles.

White was a native of Atlanta, Ga., and is ranked as the No. 46 tight end in the class of 2026 and the No. 78 prospect from the state of Georgia. The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder originally committed to Auburn in July, but similar to Falzone, this could be another situation where Golesh and White agree to part ways, especially with the recent addition of three-star tight end Damarcus Broughton Jr.

After White’s departure, the Tigers’ 2026 class now holds 13 recruits. Wednesday is Early Signing Day, and so far, eight players have signed their National Letter of Intent, while five players have not. For live updates throughout Early Signing Day, check out our live tracker, which has everything from real-time signee updates to roster breakdowns.