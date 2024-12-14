Auburn Signs Top-5 Quarterback Out of Transfer Portal
The Auburn Tigers pick up a former top quarterback recruit in the transfer portal. They have signed Oklahoma transfer Jackson Arnold.
This season, the No. 3 overall recruit in the class of 2023 completed 62% of his passes for 1,421 yards, 12 touchdowns and three interceptions, while also rushing for 444 yards and three touchdowns.
Auburn land a top quarterback after watching their quarterback room clear out over the past couple weeks. Payton Thorne, who was Auburn’s starter the last two seasons, is out of eligibility. Backups Hank Brown and Holden Geriner both opted to transfer out with Brown already finding a landing spot in Iowa.
Arnold will head to Auburn and join forces with incoming freshman and four-star recruit Deuce Knight. He’ll also have some young, promising receiving options in Cam Coleman, Malcolm Simmons, Perry Thompson and Bryce Cain.
According to ESPN, he is the No. 4 quarterback in their transfer rankings. Arnold took over as the starting QB for the Sooners after Dillon Gabriel hit the portal last season.
He appeared in 10 games as the starter for the Sooners last season. He was benched in favor of Michael Hawkins Jr. at halftime during the 25-15 loss to Tennessee, sitting out the 27-21 win over Auburn and the 34-3 loss to Texas. He got another shot during the 35-9 loss to South Carolina and kept the starting job the rest of the way.
Auburn brings in a quarterback who led one of the worst offenses in the SEC. The Sooners were second to last in points per game (24.3), as well as in total offense (322.5).
However, he can still say he led Oklahoma to a 24-3 upset win over Alabama.