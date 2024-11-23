Live Updates: No. 7 Alabama Football at Oklahoma
NORMAN, Okla.–– Alabama has one final road test to pass in the regular season if it wants to compete for an SEC title and make it back to the College Football Playoff.
The No. 7 Crimson Tide plays at Oklahoma on Saturday night in the first matchup as conference foes in the SEC. BamaCentral will have coverage all night from Norman. Follow along for updates.
Live Updates
(latest updates at the top)
Pregame
- 5:50 p.m. CT - Kirk Hersbstreit's dog Peter is shown on the jumbo tron and the fans in the building give a big cheer.
- 5:44 p.m. CT - The Crimson Tide skill position players hit the field in pads as they continue warm ups. Alabama is in white pants, with white tops and crimson helmets.
- 5:38 p.m. CT - The Oklahoma and Alabama special teams units are on the field in pads as the kickers and punters continue to warm up. The game clock in the stadium says 64-minutes until kickoff putting the start at 6:43 p.m. CT.
- 5:24 p.m. CT - The Oklahoma defensive backs are gathered at the 40 and have been for some time as pregame warmups continue.
- 5:06 p.m. CT - Alabama football players are out on the field in tshirts and shorts getting a feel for the atmosphere in Gaylord Memorial Stadium.
- The initial round of Crimson Tide players have taken the field for warmups. Some are still just wearing a tshirt and shorts. A few have already started bundling up. It's currently in the mid 60s in Norman with temperatures expected to drop into the 50 as the night goes on.
How to Watch: No. 7 Alabama at Oklahoma
Who: Alabama (8-2, 4-2 SEC) vs. Oklahoma (5-5, 1-4)
When: Saturday, Nov. 23, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium
TV: ABC/ESPN+
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Tyler Watts).
Series: Oklahoma leads 3-2-1
Last meeting: Alabama defeated the Sooners in the Capital One Orange Bowl as part of the College Football Playoff 45-34. Tua Tagovailoa passed for 318 yards and four touchdowns while the Crimson Tide rushed for 200 yards across 42 carries between Josh Jacobs, Damien Harris and Najee Harris.
Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide dominated Mercer 52-7 at home behind three touchdowns from Jalen Milroe and two touchdowns from Ryan Williams. The Alabama defense forced three more turnovers as they've now forced 16 in the last five games, making life challenging on opposing offenses.
Last time out, Oklahoma: The Sooners were off this past week, but went to Missouri two weeks ago and lost 30-23 after losing a fumble for a touchdown in the game's final minutes. Oklahoma's played five conference games and only won at Auburn this season.