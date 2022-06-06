Skip to main content

Auburn star Tank Bigsby listed among 247 Sports' top ten returning running backs

Where should Bigsby rank on this list?

247 Sports released their top 25 returning running backs for the 2022 season early Monday morning. Auburn back Tank Bigsby comes in at No. 10 on the list.

The rest of the top ten goes as follows:

10. Tank Bigsby, Auburn

9. Devon Achane, Texas A&M

8. Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

7. Chris Rodriguez, Kentucky

6. Blake Corum

5. Sean Tucker, Syracuse

4. Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State

3. Braelon Allen, Wisconsin

2. Treveyon Henderson, Ohio State

1. Bijan Robinson, Texas

Here's what 247 Sports' Brad Crawford had to say about Bigsby.

Nearly a transfer portal casualty this offseason for Auburn, elite ballcarrier Tank Bigsby was convinced to stay by running backs coach Cadillac Williams and others. As a sophomore, Bigsby carried the ball for 1,099 yards and 10 touchdowns.

He averaged 4.9 yards per rush and caught 21 passes for 184 yards. He rushed for 403 yards and four scores through Auburn's first four games, before the SEC gauntlet began. As a freshman in 2020, Bigsby tallied 834 yards on the ground with four 100-yard games against league competition.

Crawford points out something about Bigsby's production that will be interesting to watch this season. How does Bigsby perform in conference play? Will he be able to dominate like he has against lesser opponents?

The Tigers play Mercer, San Jose State, Penn State and Western Kentucky in their non-con slate. How Bigsby performs against those four opponents as opposed to the SEC will be intriguing. Auburn needs more 100-yard performances out of Tank against the conference.

Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) carries the ball against Houston Cougars during the second half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Football

