Auburn Takes Another Loss at Hands of Texas A&M
COLLEGE STATION, Texas.- The Auburn Tigers fell (3-2) on the road to No. 9 Texas A&M (4-0), 16-10 in a defensive battle, and an Auburn offensive disaster.
Auburn went a whopping 0-12 on third down throughout the entire game, including 0-2 on fourth down. The Auburn offense only had 155 total yards and a single yard in the fourth quarter.
Quarterback Jackson Arnold passed for 104 yards on 33 attempts and no passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. The only highlight of the game came from Auburn linebacker Xavier Atkins returning an interception for 72 yards early in the fourth quarter.
Auburn seemed to have forgotten about the run game completely, with running backs Jeremiah Cobb and Damari Alston only getting eight carries total between the two. Cobb averaged 4.7 yards per carry, and Damari Alston averaged 5.0 yards per carry.
Wide receivers Cam Coleman and Eric Singleton Jr. were bottled for most of the game, with Singleton finishing with 56 yards on 5 receptions and Cam Coleman finishing with 18 yards on 4 receptions.
However, the Auburn defense showed up to play today. Middle linebacker Xaver Atkins finished with 10 total tackles, a sack, an interception and two tackles-for-loss. Linebacker Robert Woodyard Jr. was not too far behind him, finishing with 9 total tackles.
The Auburn offense punted nine times in the game, failing to get anything going at any point in the game, minus a 37-yard reception from Eric Singleton.
The Auburn run defense struggled through three quarters, but made the stops when they needed to be made. Aggies running back Le’Veon Moss finished with 139 yards on 21 carries and a touchdown. The Tigers' defense gave up 207 rushing yards through the entire game, with the same amount of passing yards.
The Tigers fall to 3-2 on the season, going into a bye week, where things do not get any easier. The Tigers will host No.5 Georgia in a matchup under the lights of Jordan-Hare Stadium.