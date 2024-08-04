Auburn Tigers Aren't One-Man Show at Running Back
From Hugh Freeze's mouth to the ears of anyone listening, Jarquez Hunter remains the starter at running back for Auburn. Yet, the deeper you look, the more you see a player like sophomore Jeremiah Cobb, hoping to vulture some carries.
After a strong freshman campaign, Cobb's improvement makes it exceedingly difficult for the Tigers to keep him on the bench. That level of talent becomes undeniable, when you see not only the results, but the crisp manner of their achievement.
By the end of the season, Cobb will make his mark on this season, and that's to Auburn's serious benefit. Cobb, with two years of eligibility after this could serve as the successor to Hunter, who plays his final season on the Plains.
Limited Carries, Maximum Production
In 2023, as a true freshman, the Montgomery Prep grad carried the ball 33 times for 172 yards and two scores. Despite such a limited number of touches, Auburn coaches could truly see what Cobb could bring to the offense. Provided with more opportunities , Cobb could definitely prove to the staff that placing the ball in his hands means production.
Additionally, Cobb tacked on seven catches for 47 yards and two scores. Seeing that type of production within a small sample size speaks volumes about the sophomore inside of the Auburn offense. Shakespeare made a phrase of the thought of " what's past is prologue".
The door remains wide open for Cobb. As mentioned, those small touches will pay tremendous dividends when it comes to eventually supplanting Hunter and grabbing the reins of the run game in the ensuing seasons.
The Roadblock
Standing between Cobb and the increased touches, Damari Alston exists, and sits ahead of him, on the 2024 depth chart. Alston, right now, possesses a slight advantage over Cobb, in the eyes of the Auburn depth chart. If you follow the program, the rationalization makes complete sense and looks in the best interest of the program. Alston boasts more experience, allowing him to play a significant role in the offense, due to seeing the SEC for an extra season.
The SEC requires not just physical attention, but mental acuity to survive. That, right now, gives Alston a slight advantage. Meanwhile, Alston runs with a bit more burst and ability to hit the endzone at a moment's notice. Alston's status as the primary backup can change at the switch in circumstance of if Cobb plays to his potential.