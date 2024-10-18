Auburn Tigers at Missouri Tigers Predictions and Preview
With the season looking to unravel to an unrecoverable point, the Auburn Tigers head to Columbia, Mo. to take on the Missouri Tigers. Mizzou looks to quiet the rather-loud shouts of "paper tigers" from their detractors.
On paper this game should remain closer than many would believe. Missouri enters this game 5-1, while Auburn limps into town with a 2-4 record.
Yet, one factor, as you will read later, actually tilts the scales away from Auburn's favors. Without hyperbole, this game boils down to one major decision that resides in the hands of Hugh Freeze.
Will Auburn Stay Run Committed?
Delving deeper into the stats tells you that Missouri does not stop the run versus Power Four teams. See, those early season cupcake games tell you nothing about how stout a defense will play in conference. Resembling a little like Fool's Gold, Auburn can control the pace and tenor of this game with a firm devotion to the run game.
While not thrilling and exciting, the Auburn game, if allowed to operate unencumbered from the overly-cute attempts to trick a defense, can enjoy great success. When you employ a coach that fancies himself an offensive guru, that usually means throwing the ball unnecessarily often.
With the talent in the running back room, the Tigers can easily roll up two hundred yards on the ground, well on their way to putting the game out of reach. Clint Eastwood once said " Always keep your ego in check and not be afraid to listen." The Tigers can make their fanbase's day with keeping the approach simple, punishing and unforgiven.
Unleash the Defense
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook does not turn the ball over. In fact, his one interception serves as acknowledgement of his discipline. He only has 14 in 1,000 pass attempts in his Missouri career.
For context, Payton Thorne has 16 interceptions in 394-career passes while at Auburn.
As a result, Auburn needs to free Cook of the football, harassing him, introducing him to the ground as much as humanly possible.
Sending extra rushers, loops and stunts will accomplish this. With the season seemingly slipping away from the team, the sense of urgency should permeate the locker room. Aggressive defensive efforts will help Auburn win this game.
Final Prediction
Facing his longtime friend Eli Drinkwitz entices Hugh Freeze with the opportunity to engage in an offensive duel, never mind that running the ball would make Auburn the smart choice to win this game.
Unfortunately, Freeze enters this battle without a trustworthy quarterback. Now, if Freeze abandons the need to fling the ball around and trust this run game, Auburn wins. Yet, something in this matchup feels like a shootout.
Auburn tallies over 140 yards rushing. Meanwhile, the Missouri passing game rolls up 330 yards through the air. With the contest hanging in the balance, an offensive mental breakdown costs Auburn a victory. It's script the Auburn Family is all-too familar with.
While the players bear responsibility for some of the issue, ultimately, the buck stops with the head coach.
Final Score
Missouri 37
Auburn 28