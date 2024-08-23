Auburn Tigers OL Bradyn Joiner Offseason Improvement: 'I Made a Huge Jump'
Offensive line is an area where the Auburn Tigers left a lot to be desired last season.
Hugh Freeze wasted no time bringing some new faces into the group such as Percy Lewis and Ronan Chambers. The group is also counting on some of its returners to step up.
Among these returners is Bradyn Joiner, a 6-foot-2, 328-pound interior offensive lineman who redshirted last season.
“I made a huge jump from last year to this year,” Joiner said. “I feel like I’m one of the best on our o-line now, and I feel like people will agree.”
Joiner talked about his fall camp and what areas he has improved in.
“I think the number one thing is me being with Coach Dom (Studzinski) a lot and me dropping 49 pounds since I enrolled here,” Joiner said. “I think that was the biggest aspect for me coming in.”
Joiner can play at all three positions on the interior of the offensive line. He talked about how comfortable he is at each spot and how tough it is to play multiple spots.
“I don’t want to say it’s tough but it is a lot of pressure being at center,” Joiner said. “I never played center until I got here. I just feel like I’m an athlete. I can play all three positions. I’ve been getting a lot of reps at center this week. I just feel like it’s good for my development to be playing guard and center because at the next level you can play anywhere.”
Joiner talked about the improvements he had made with offensive line coach Jake Thornton.
“Coach Thornton has helped me out a lot,” Joiner said. “I was real good with my hands last year and I needed my feet, my feet have gotten way better. I already have natural leverage so all my base blocks should be a win for me. He (Thornton) just helped me improve my game.”
Joiner has proven that he's willing to put in the work after dropping nearly 50 pounds his redshirt season. Now it's just a matter of continuing to develop, and he'll become a vital cog in Auburn's offensive line.