Auburn Tigers' Connor Lew Confident in More 'Well-Rounded' 2025 Team
Fans of the Auburn Tigers have a renewed sense of optimism heading into the 2025 season with the addition of exciting new arrivals like quarterback Jackson Arnold, paired with returning stalwarts like center Connor Lew.
Having one of the nation’s top centers certainly will help with the transition for Arnold as he takes over the Tigers’ offense. Much of the work being done during the spring and summer has been designed to get the transfer addition from the Oklahoma Sooners comfortable and ready to perform well.
"It was cool to see because he came in from another SEC program," Lew said about Arnold's arrival. "When he first got here, we got a chance to watch some film. I got to pick his brain about some things he's done differently.
“I can't speak highly enough about him off the field, just as a person. We've gotten a chance to go out and eat with the receivers, quarterbacks, running backs. And just getting to know each other, I think it helps with us meshing. Really all of the three quarterbacks, I could say the same thing about them."
The Tigers did a complete overhaul of their quarterback room in the offseason, while some who left the program ran out of eligibility, the rest entered the transfer portal. There’s now a mix of youth and experience that bodes well for the present and future of the Tiger program.
"They're extremely talented," Lew said. "We've meshed super well since all of them got here. They're all great people off the field. That makes you want to block harder for them when you are on the field."
Lew feels that the nuts and bolts of getting the offensive line in sync are also something that has plenty going for it. Lew will be flanked by returning guards Dillon Wade and Jeremiah Wright.
"I think the biggest thing with those guys returning, it makes our communication a lot more efficient," Lew insisted. "That way, if we do get into a sticky situation, maybe something we didn't practice during the week, we have more time, and we're kind of on the same page faster, where we can communicate and figure out how we want to block something."
The finer details and connections might make all the difference for this team. After all, it was a recurring theme of the 2024 campaign, how the offensive unit consistently threw away scoring opportunities when they presented themselves.
"I think the biggest thing that will help us with that this season is I think we're a lot more well-rounded," Lew declared. "We brought in a bunch of new receivers. I think our run game will continue to be strong, and that will balance it out and open up both for us. So that should help."
Auburn was repeated self-inflicted wounds away from a winning season in 2024. Working from a solid foundation like Lew and his linemates should help ease the burden and transition from Arnold and return the Tigers back to their winning ways.