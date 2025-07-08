Auburn Tigers EA Sports College Football Simulation Comes Up Short
AUBURN, Ala.- EA Sports’ College Football 26 was released on Tuesday, and we decided to see what EA was thinking about how the Auburn Tigers would perform this season.
We ran a simulation of the season, to see just how Auburn would perform in Hugh Freeze’s third year on the plains. Unfortunately for Tiger fans, EA has a strong belief that the Tigers will continue to underperform, posting a 5-7 record overall and a 2-6 conference record, placing them dead last in the Southeastern Conference.
According to EA, even with the reloaded squad, Auburn will just be the Auburn it has been for the past few seasons. If you’re Hugh Freeze, you know that absolutely can not happen. Freeze has posted a career record of 11-14 so far at Auburn, which isn’t too far from his predecessor’s 9-12 career record.
Jackson Arnold passed for 25 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in the simulation. Durell Robinson, a transfer running back from UConn, was surprisingly the feature back for Auburn. Having 155 carries for 868 yards and found the endzone 13 times.
Leading off the receiving corps was sophomore Cam Coleman, reeling in 75 catches for 1,070 yards and six touchdowns. Eric Singleton Jr. hauled in 58 receptions for 845 yards to go along with seven touchdowns.
The Auburn offensive line gave up 25 sacks in the simulation, only two less than the actual Auburn team this past football season. According to EA, the revamped offensive line isn’t as revamped as everyone thought. Anyone’s offense cannot be successful if the big guys up front cannot perform. Hopes are much higher that Auburn’s offensive line is significantly improved, with Greg McElroy and Cole Cubelic ranking the unit No. 8 in the country.
In terms of the defense, the Tigers’ leading tackler was junior cornerback Kayin Lee. This comes as a surprise since defensive end Keldrick Faulk is one of the highest-rated defensive players in the game itself, and second-year linebacker Demarcus Riddick should be in position for triple-digit stops this year.
The turnover margin was -6 for the Tigers, which isn’t enough of an improvement on last season’s -9, 119th in the nation.
Freeze and company want to make some noise this year, and it is up to them to do so. Unfortunately for them, EA just does not see that happening, but luckily for Auburn, it was just a simulation, and they control their own destiny, a destiny that Tiger fans hope will lead them back to national prominence.