Auburn Tigers Fell Woefully Short in Key Area in 2023
For anyone that follows Auburn Tigers, improving on one stat could see the Tigers shock the football word: turnover margin.
Granted, most people know the thought that the team that turns the ball over less than the opponent usually wins the game. Yet, Auburn's issue runs far deeper than that. Consistency on both sides of the ball must take place to see a better result.
Solely blaming the offense or defense does not work in this scenario. Total team effort, followed by both sides of the ball handling their business. One side must protect the football, while the other must extract the ball as much as the humanly can. At -2, Auburn ranked 78th overall in FBS, in regards to plus/minus.
Efficient While Taking Risks
While the minus-two does not feel like an atrocious number, the manner in which Auburn achieved that number does. Payton Thorne averaged 6.1 yards per attempt. A number that low should not accompany 10 interceptions on just 265 attempts. For comparison, Thorne had 11 interceptions his final year at Michigan State, but he threw the ball 122 more times (Jayden Daniels threw seven interceptions in 715 attempts at LSU, but baby steps).
As a result, the Auburn passing game not only struggled with stretching the field, they sputtered on the short and intermediate routes, as well.
Under new offensive coordinator Derrick Nix, the offense aims to take more chances. If Payton Thorne throws ten interceptions this year with an eight-yards-per-attempt average, no one should bat a single eye. Under those circumstances, live with the picks as long as those touchdowns increase. An offense chock-full of talent at wide receiver lends itself to bolstering the offense, making it far better.
One Further Step
Auburn's defense actually played well in 2023. They only allowed 203 yards through the air. As a matter of fact, they ranked 31st in the nation. The further step comes in with the defense, not just swarming to the ball versus the run and knocking passes away, but taking a more aggressive tact. For example, maybe the defenders could gamble a bit more, jump a route.
Moreover, punch the ball out and take your chances with the ball bouncing on the ground. On the negative side, teams could conceivably benefit from Auburn taking more chances. If you can live with the occasional score while generating a couple more turnovers, it's a wash.
Big Picture
Auburn's defense, for parts of 2023, did not fare that bad. In fact, you could see flashes of excellent play. At the same time, those flashes need to evolve into longer stretches. With care on offense and less care on defense, Auburn can flip a switch and give opponents in and out of the SEC something to think about.