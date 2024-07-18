Derrick Nix to Unlock Auburn Tigers, Payton Thorne
Not enough people discuss what Derrick Nix's arrival to Auburn means to the offense. The new offensive coordinator rides into town with a clear mind and goals. After years of uneven offense under two separate coaching tenures, the Tigers look to bring in stability.
However, do not confuse program steadiness for staleness. The Auburn brain trust, led by Hugh Freeze, will bank on Nix not only changing aspects of the Auburn culture but depending on his Alabama roots to bolster the program. How will he affect change on The Plains and guide the Tigers back to relevance?
Don't Compare Him to Cadillac
Carnell Williams is Auburn royalty, a legend that wore the jersey with pride, leaving everything on the field. Coach Williams now plies his trade in Las Vegas. With that said, focus on what Nix brings to the table, rather than what Williams did.
Although comparison is a natural part of human existence, Nix and Williams will accomplish, win or lose, excel or fail, on their own merits. Plus, Nix deserves a bit of grace, considering he replaced a legendary player that worked in a vital position on the team. Each coach offers his own spin to the offense and how running backs fit in. Ironically, Williams played high school football after Nix, at the same place, Etowah High.
Oxford History
While Nix calls Alabama his home state, the fact that he spent sixteen years at Ole Miss speaks to his ability to handle and survive multiple coaching changes. Additionally, he proved his considerable worth in recruiting. Nix displays an uncanny ability to not only recruit various positions, but when he coaches at a large school, he will lock that area down.
If a blue-chip talent emerges, he will probably play where Nix coaches. In talent-rich Alabama, the ability to make parts of the state exclusively yours will go a long way in establishing Auburn as a national power.
Fast, Physical, and Fearless
When Nix accepted the offensive coordinator job, he discussed his preferred style of play. Words like fun immediately surfaced. The last time Auburn felt fun? Nick Marshall made plays all over the field a decade ago. Granted, fun doesn't always win games, but it will see a looser, more relaxed offense, unafraid of the defense.
How many teams line up from Georgia and appear to leave an accidental puddle on the ground? Under Nix, he promised the offense would play with tempo and look to put teams away. Plus, the physical part plays a big role. While Auburn will look to throw, don't discount their wish to run at teams and break their collective will. Derrick Nix wants to not just win, but win convincingly.
Senior quarterback Payton Thorne will be given the keys to Nix's offense, and after struggling last season appears to be the biggest benefactor of his arrival.
However, highly-touted freshman Walker White could see his role increase, depending on what the staff thinks of his ability to contribute. Freeze, and by extension, Nix will look to find a defensive weakness, like failing to set the edge. White will make that end pay for indecision. Nix will help Freeze maximize all of Auburn’s available talent. White will see the field in 2024.