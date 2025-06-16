Auburn Tigers Look to Make Final Push For 5-Star WR After Official Visit
The Auburn Tigers could have one of the best wide receiver rooms in the SEC come 2026. The Tigers are set to have Cam Coleman, Eric Singleton Jr., Malcolm Simmons and Perry Thompson this upcoming season. However, they have their sights on building this group up further by adding Cederian Morgan, a five-star wide receiver from Alexander City, Ala.
The 2026 recruit has made multiple visits to the Plains, including this past weekend. Relationship building has become a key element.
"I had a great weekend, basically just building our bond and connection that we already had, making it even stronger," Morgan said, according to Rivals' Caleb Jones.
According to 247Sports, Morgan is the top recruit in Alabama, the second-best wide receiver in the nation and the 11th-best recruit in all of the nation.
One particular player who has been trying to get Morgan to the Plains is the Tigers’ freshman quarterback Deuce Knight. The brand-new quarterback knows how talented Morgan is. Getting someone like him would be crucial.
"They’ve definitely been on me, Deuce has been on me the most, though," Morgan said according to Rivals' Caleb Jones. "I know Deuce is a great quarterback who can give me the ball however I need it, so that'll be a big plus for me."
After wide receiver Marquez Daniel committed to the Florida Gators, the pressure could be on. The Gators remain in the hunt for Morgan and Daniel is looking to attract his fellow wide receiver to Gainesville. Florida and Alabama are currently the top two teams on Morgan’s list, but Auburn isn’t too far behind.
Morgan has announced that he will make his decision on July 2. Morgan is heading to Tuscaloosa for a visit this upcoming weekend, meaning that impression will be more recent. Auburn still has a chance to pull ahead, but they’re running out of time.