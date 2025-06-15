4-Star WR Recaps Commitment to Gators, Has Eyes on Another Receiver for Class
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The second of three prospects to announce their commitments to the Florida Gators, the decision was a long-time coming for Tuskegee (Ala). Booker T. Washington four-star receiver Marquez Daniel.
"My freshman year, for real, during my first time coming up here," Daniel said on when he knew he knew he would choose Florida.
Daniel's recruitment essentially came down to the Gators and Auburn with many seeing Auburn as the strongest contender. Instead, he came into the weekend knowing he would choose Florida due to the relationships with head coach Billy Napier and receivers coach Billy Gonzales.
"They were happy and super excited," he said.
Daniel also explained he plans on shutting down his recruitment and does not plan on taking any other visits, even though he expects Auburn to keep pushing.
"Yeah, they're going to keep trying, but it's over with," he said.
Daniel was one of three prospects to commit to Florida over the weekend with four-star running back Carsyn Baker committing on Friday and five-star edge rusher JaReylan McCoy following Daniel by committing on Saturday.
The three teamed up with four-star quarterback commit Will Griffin, Florida's first commit of the class who was also on campus for an official visit, to try to recruit other prospects. Daniel himself has zeroed in on one five-star receiver who took an OV in Gainesville on June 6.
"Cederian Morgan," Daniel said. "He's going to come. Check my work."
Morgan, the No. 2 receiver in the class, listed Florida has one of his top two schools after his visit and plans on announcing his decision on July 2.
