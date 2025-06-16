Auburn Target on Tigers' Flip Chances: 'They're Going to Keep Trying, but It's Over With'
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Auburn Tigers already missed out on a commitment from Tuskegee (Ala.) Booker T. Washington four-star receiver Marquez Daniel, who committed to the Florida Gators on Saturday during his official visit.
Now, it appears the Tigers may not even get a chance to flip Daniel despite being less than 30 minutes away from him.
Daniel, while leaving his official visit in Gainesville on Sunday, explained he was planning on shutting down is recruitment altogether and doesn't plan on taking any more visits and staying in communications with other schools.
Auburn, at one point considered a favorite by outsiders, were the only other main contender in Daniels' recruitment. Because of the proximity and familiarity, there's a chance the Tigers may attempt to push for a flip, but Daniel said it won't work.
"Yeah, they're going to keep trying, but it's over with," he said of Auburn.
Daniel did not go into deep detail about why he chose Florida over the Tigers but did say that the Gators had quietly been his top school since he first visited as a freshman, and he knew he would commit to Florida going into last weekend's visit.
He did briefly mention having strong existing relationships with UF head coach Billy Napier and receivers coach Billy Gonzales as factors.
The Tigers still have two receivers committed in the class in Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County four-star Devin Carter and Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna three-star Denairius Gray and are finalists for Alexander City (Ala.) Benjamin Russell five-star Cederian Morgan.
Morgan, the No. 2 wide receiver in the class, will announce his decision on July 2. Not only will Auburn have to battle Florida and rival Alabama for Morgan's services, but they will also now have to battle Daniel.
Now a recruiter for Florida, Daniel is confident he can sway Morgan to the Gators.
"Cederian Morgan," Daniel said. "He's going to come. Check my work."