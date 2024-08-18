Auburn Tigers Finally have Personnel to Play Fast
For the first time in what feels like a decade, the Auburn Tigers can actually roll out a highly athletic offense, with the intention of going fast and outscoring opponents. In 2023, the Tigers averaged 26.2 points per game. That number ranked them seventy-fourth among FBS programs.
They won't be afraid to get in a shootout in 2024.
Fast forward to right now and you see the makings of a potent offense. With that said, playing with pace becomes a key point and possible point of emphasis. While Auburn can play faster, will they? Additionally, which players will immediately benefit from the tempo change, allowing for bigger plays that will bring more victories to The Plains in 2024?
Granted, Cobb probably sits third on the depth chart right now, but with his long speed and big play ability, you can see the wheels turning. Everyone knows that Auburn wants to feed All-SEC running back Jarquez Hunter the majority of snaps and rightfully, they should.
Yet, the ability to shuttle Cobb on the field after second down feels like the correct approach. For instance, on a third and three, either spelling Hunter or dropping a wideout while sprinting to the line will confuse defenses. Seeing two running backs in the backfield, neither one operating as a fullback, places the defense on edge.
Three yards, even for SEC defenses, presents a no-man's-land scenario. Now, add in sprinting to the ball, in order to snap it. The entire playbook looks open. If defenses want to attack the run, leak Cobb into the flat. Matched up against a 'backer or defender, he should make them miss and get the first. At worst, make that a fourth down where you need to ponder going for it.
Payton Thorne
In the world of spades, a card game enjoyed by many, a singular expression exists: study long, study wrong. With Thorne, you can see the gears spinning, and he becomes less of a passer, more of a passive thrower. The offense does need to get the ball downfield, as mentioned everywhere, Thorne needs to get rid of the ball faster.
Holding it allows the defense to settle in and execute. Instead, run a play, get the ball spotted as soon as you possibly can and get the ball out of your hands, whether it's a run or pass. As a result, the defense will need to make a decision, do they send an extra rusher? Or do they drop back and play conservatively? Either way, this tilts towards Thorne. Making the defense take what he gives them is a welcome change.
With a much deeper and more talented group of receivers, Thorne has a chance to become the player he was in 2021 with Michigan State instead of what Auburn saw from its passing game last year.
Caveat
With the ability to play faster as an offense, Auburn needs to understand a couple of key points. First and foremost, they want to control the line of scrimmage by running the ball right at defenses. Under those circumstances, they should play faster in spurts, a change of pace that will keep defenses guessing and off balance.
Auburn wants to pair that with an attack-minded, similarly upgraded defense that will give them the ball more often.
If used correctly, the Auburn offense will enjoy huge gains in stats that could translate to wins.