Auburn Tigers Freshman WR Cam Coleman Unleashed?
It kinda makes little sense to leave a Ferrari gathering dust in the garage, on the flip side, you don't want to burn out the clutch either.
Just maybe, Auburn Tigers head Hugh Freeze throws caution to the wind and lets potential-superstar wide receiver Cam Coleman rip coming straight out of the gate. Freeze may have already tipped his hand by naming Coleman a starter vs. Alabama A&M.
Ever since the spring, Coleman has made giant strides in his game, so playing him as a true freshman now has advanced levels of comfort attached to it.
Furthermore, Coleman has challenged himself to get everything completely on-point, despite it being early in his college career, Coleman is clearly very focused and driven to be the best version of himself.
All of which has hugely impressed the Tigers veteran signal caller Payton Thorne. Thorne sees similar traits between himself and Coleman.
"I just enjoy playing with him so much because I see in him a lot of my younger self and how pissed off I used to get if I messed something up that I knew and stuff like that," Thorne said at media availability this week.
Alabama A&M arrives at Jordan-Hare stadium on Saturday, but in Coleman they might have a serious issue to cope with.
ESPN recently ranked Coleman as the No. 2 impact freshman across all of college football. His teammates believe he can reach those lofty-preseason expectations.
"He works his butt off, he wants to be held accountable and he wants to get better," Thorne enthused. "And the guys that I've been around in my career, those are the guys that go the farthest, play the longest and make the most money, to be honest with you."
On a cautionary note, a great many miles are still left to go when it comes to fully fusing the burgeoning chemistry between Thorne and Coleman - not to mention the rest of the super talented, "Freeze 4" beyond that.
Rome wasn't built in a day, but neither were programs like Auburn, a behemoth which has lay dormant for far too long.
Therein lies the real potential pitfall for coach Freeze to skirt around during his second season at the controls. Undoubtedly, a major key to everything will be creating the atmosphere for young talented players to really properly thrive.
At the same time, it's crucial not to weigh the likes of Coleman down with unreal expectations - letting things breathe might just mean unleashing the stallion though.
I guess that's why they pay these guys the big bucks - no pressure.