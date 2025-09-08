Auburn Tigers Grades vs. Ball State
AUBURN, Ala.- With the Auburn Tigers taking down the Ball State Cardinals 42-3, Auburn Tigers on SI gives the Tigers our weekly report card after starting the season 2-0 and being ranked for the first time since 2021.
Quarterbacks: A-
Jackson Arnold led the way for the Tigers in the passing game. Coming off a game where he only threw for 108 yards and no passing touchdowns, Arnold appears to have found his rhythm. Against Ball State, he threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 9.0 yards per completion. The offense had a slow start, but once the train got going, it didn’t stop.
Running Backs: A
Jeremiah Cobb had a career game, rushing for 121 yards on 11 carries. He averaged 11 yards per carry and had two explosive runs for touchdowns, one for 46 yards and another for 45 yards. Sophomore Durell Robinson only had two carries, but also had an explosive 54-yard touchdown run. Freshman Omar Mabson II added four carries for 25 yards.
Without starting running back Damari Alston, the Tigers' running back room still performed at a very high level.
Wide Receivers: A-
The wide receiver room was coming off a rather quiet game. However, against the Cardinals, the group reminded the country that they are still one of the best in the nation.
Eric Singleton Jr. had two touchdown receptions on four receptions. Cam Coleman had seven receptions for 77 yards, even displaying that he has been in the weight room this summer. Horatio Fields appears to have become old reliable for Jackson Arnold, confidently throwing him the ball in key situations. Fields and Singleton Jr. found themselves in the end for the first time since donning the orange and blue.
Offensive Line: B
You can’t average 6.6 yards per carry without the offensive line executing. The only reason why the Tigers' offensive line did not get an A grade, is because Jackson Arnold was sacked four times.
However, it wasn’t always the offensive line's fault due to Arnold sometimes holding the ball too long, but the stat still reflects the offensive line.
Overall defensive grade: A+
Rather than going into every position group for the defense, it is fair to give the entire defense an A+ grade. The Auburn defense only allowed 68 total yards, held the Cardinals to 1-14 on third-down, and -3 total rushing yards on 33 attempts.
The only points the defense gave up were a field goal after the offense turned the ball over near the red zone. The Tigers' run defense has only allowed 61 rushing yards through two games, good for No. 2 in the nation.
Special Teams: B
Alex McPherson made all six of his extra points, but Town McGough missed his only field goal attempt of 52 yards. Hudson Kaak didn't allow a punt return, but he only averaged 38 yards per punt without putting one inside the 20.
Rayshawn Pleasant continues to look like a threat every time he touches the ball. He had two kick returns for 49 yards and looked a step away from breaking another for a touchdown. Malcolm Simmons was sure-handed returning punts and had a 15-yard return on four attempts.
Team Grade: B+
Auburn was a big favorite against Ball State. They’ll be given more of a test this Saturday against the South Alabama Jaguars, but are still three-score favorites. Auburn played complementary football and had a balanced offense. They’ll need to continue to improve before entering SEC play in two weeks against a resurgent Oklahoma Sooners team.