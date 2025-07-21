BREAKING: Auburn Tigers Land Huge Commitment from 4-Star Edge
The Auburn Tigers are picking up steam on the recruiting trail, as they have just secured one of the best 2026 prospects in the state of Alabama.
Four-star edge rusher Jaquez Wilkes announced his commitment to the Tigers Monday afternoon, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett, choosing Auburn over Texas A&M, Miami, Florida State, and Alabama.
Wilkes is ranked as the No. 10 edge rusher and No. 91 overall player in the nation, according to 247Sports, making him the highest-rated recruit in Auburn’s 2026 class thus far.
The 6-foot-4, 220-pound dominating force from Wadley, Ala., could play anywhere in the Tigers’ front seven when he gets to campus. Wilkes has primarily played as an inside linebacker in his high school years, but 247Sports national recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna predicts that his “frame and natural ability to rush the passer” will propel him to play on the edge at the next level.
“A physical presence with contact courage and the ability to defeat blocks between the tackles, the Wadley standout's physical traits should translate well to the next level despite playing against a 1A competition throughout high school,” Pategna adds.
Although Wadley (AL) sits in the lowest class of high school football, Wilkes led his Bulldogs to a AHSAA 1A state title to cap off his junior campaign, defeating Maplesville (AL) 37-7.
Auburn and Texas A&M seemed to be the two leading programs to land Wilkes down the stretch of his recruitment, but the Tigers pulled it out in the end. Wilkes took his official visit to Auburn on May 30, marking his sixth all-time visit to the Plains – the Tigers hosted Wilkes for five unofficial visits previously, according to On3’s visit center.
He later officially visited Texas A&M on June 13 and Miami on June 20, but never took an official visit to Alabama or Florida State, the other two finalists.
Despite all the chatter and storylines surrounding Hugh Freeze and Auburn’s recruiting struggles this summer, the Tigers look to be taking steps in the right direction to heading into fall camp and, eventually, the 2025 season.
The Tigers now hold 11 commits in their 2026 class, including two of the nation’s top-12 edge rushers. Four-star Hezekiah Harris, the Huntsville, Ala., native who 247Sports ranks as the No. 12 edge rusher in the country, was the first recruit of Auburn’s 2026 cycle to commit (July 24, 2025).
After undoubtedly winning the in-state battle in 2025, Freeze and company now hold pledges from two of the top-10 prospects from Alabama. Considering the Tigers will likely lose senior Keyron Crawford and projected first-round draft pick Keldric Faulk at the end of this season, Auburn will need to replace the holes left on the defensive line with young talents like Wilkes, Harris, and the 2025 blue-chippers already on the roster.