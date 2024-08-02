Auburn Tigers Little-Big Man could Immediately be a Weapon
A strong chance exists that Auburn Tigers freshman wide receiver Bryce Cain will not show up on offense in too many packages. Yet, his impact could show itself on the field. The four-star freshman will need to set himself apart from what looks like a very deep wide receiver group.
Within the structure of a team, especially in football, healthy competition brings out the best in everyone. Although Cain will face an uphill battle for starter reps, opportunities exist. All he needs to do is capitalize and let his play force the coaches to take him off the field.
Who is Bryce Cain?
Walking onto The Plains from Mobile, Ala., Cain's road through school could possibly provide the impetus for success. Baker High School did not play overwhelmingly winning football. Instead, they scuffled. Carving out a solid, but unspectacular campaign teaches everyone involved from coaches to players the value of building and grinding.
Adversity brings either best or worst in humans. Fortunately for Cain, he chose the former. At Baker High, he averaged 19.1 yards per reception. The Hornets depended on him to deliver, which he accomplished on a regular basis. Cain hopes to inject the same brand of playmaking into what Auburn hopes to unleash on opposing defenses.
Slight Frame
Currently, Cain stands 5'10 and weighs 153 pounds. As a result, when he does see the field in offensive sets, look for slot work. Cain's smallish size and thinner frame prohibits him from operating effectively on the outside. Opponents would press him far out of his route.
Those five yards would feel like 50 for a player that cannot stand up to physical play. Now that does not mean that slot work does not mean a lack of targets. Provided that Cain grows into his role both from a weight and technical viewpoint would see him figure into an offense that will utilize his talents to the fullest.
Dangerous Returns
Right now, based on size, film and reports, Cain runs a sub-4.5. So, where would that leave him on the field? Simply put, kickoff returns. In 2023, Auburn did not return a kick for more than forty yards. Somehow, that needs immediate rectification with Cain.
What better gift to an offense than a shorter field? Similarly, big returns put extreme pressure on coverage units. One failed assignment or lapse in lane integrity, Cain makes reservations for six and Auburn enjoys a seismic momentum shift.
Those hidden yards help teams in the long run. Winning the three phases of the game matters. Bryce Cain could play a gigantic role for the Tigers. He needs the ball to prove it.