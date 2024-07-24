The Auburn Tigers Look to Impose Their Will in 2024
Flying under the radar - the Auburn Tigers physicality will not only surprise teams but wholly embarrass them as they fail to keep up. Blocking, at its core, remains baseline physical with a mental component that turns the tide of a game.
With bowl invites and NFL futures up in the air, keeping defenders from winning reps transforms into twelve, possibly thirteen sixty-minute fights. Now, you already know the hyperbolic "fight in a phonebooth" theory. Yet, that thought not only carries weight but underscores the need to establish dominance. You cannot measure momentum, but you can gauge mood and feeling.
Fairweather Fan
Despite his upbringing as a pass-catching wideout, senior tight end Rivaldo Fairweather, will initiate meaningful contact. Meaning, he will get immediately aggressive with a defender in the run game. Now, Fairweather doesn't possess elite blocking traits.
Consequently, his attempts appear occasionally labored. However, he makes up for it with will and fearlessness. Instead of making business decisions that require him to avoid defenders or pitty-pat them into fits of hysterical laughter, he barrels ahead and makes that defender work to shed the block. Regardless of the awards or acclaim the defender flashes, Fairweather will attempt to impose his will in the run game.
All Seeing
When you have a back like Jarquez Hunter, it raises not only the level of blocking but the type of blocking. The film shows the offensive line digging in and battling through. Often, you will see a defensive player try to disengage, even though Hunter is clear across the field.
No, Auburn's offensive line will attempt to flatten the opponent, giving Hunter another second or two to burst upfield. Hunter's vision to see where potential cutback lanes or the uncanny feel to run to the boundary helps. As a result, on the goal line, lineman want to reward their backs by clearing a hole for a touchdown.
Correct Mindset
The SEC will roll out standout defenders, it's been the conference motto since the beginning of time. Moreover, not caring what school you play and executing the same way will help this team. Regardless if Auburn plays Alabama A&M, that Tuscaloosa school or the ones that wear a garish shade of red and cheer for a dog that couldn't care less. Every shade of jersey color will line up against Auburn. Treating the -3 team the same as the 3-0 team goes a long way to developing a culture,