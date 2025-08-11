Auburn Tigers NFL Roundup: Rivaldo Fairweather Scores in Dallas Cowboys Debut
AUBURN, Ala.- With the NFL preseason underway, a few Auburn Tigers made their debut on the big stage, while some older familiar faces continue to shine.
Shedrick Jackson kicked the weekend off the right way with four catches for 76 yards and a touchdown in the Las Vegas Raiders’ 23-23 game against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night.
Running back Jarquez Hunter made his debut for the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday during a preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys. He led the Rams' backfield with 11 carries for 41 yards, displaying flashes of his game as he did in Jordan-Hare Stadium during his time as an Auburn Tiger.
In that same preseason game, tight end Rivaldo Fairweather caught his first professional touchdown reception in the near corner of the end zone, with the pass coming from quarterback Joe Milton III. He had a total of three receptions on three targets, averaging six yards per reception.
In two seasons on the plains, Rivaldo scored a total of eight touchdowns, and in some moments, displayed his ability to box out a defender in jump ball situations.
A set of former Auburn cornerbacks that lined up alongside one another at Auburn also had game-changing plays this weekend. DJ James and Nehemiah Pritchett both recorded interceptions in their respective preseason games.
Pritchett is currently on the Seattle Seahawks, where he was drafted last season in the fifth round. DJ James is currently on the New England Patriots. He was also drafted by the Seahawks, but did not make the final roster last season.
Last season, Pritchett played a total of 10 games for the Seahawks, but failed to record an interception, immediately displaying that he has been working on his craft this offseason.
Defensive lineman Colby Wooden also played in a preseason game, but hours prior to it, he officially got his degree from Auburn University. Colby had a total of six tackles, three solo and three assisted tackles.
Jarrett Stidham made a splash in his preseason game for the Denver Broncos, where he completed 93.3% of his passes. He went 14/15 on completions for 136 yards and two touchdown passes.
Bo Nix did not have as much success as Stidham, only completing 54.6% of his passes. Nix was 6/11 for 31 passing yards, and also giving up a safety when he threw a pass that was called for intentional grounding in his own end zone.
KeAndre Lambert-Smith didn’t have a reception on two targets in Sunday’s Chargers 27-10 win over the Saints after a spectacular debut for LA in the Hall of Fame game.
There are currently 41 former Auburn Tigers on NFL rosters. Some are fighting for roster spots in training camps, while some will be making impact plays all season.