Former Auburn Tigers WR Keandre Lambert-Smith Shines in NFL Debut
The 2025 NFL season officially began Thursday night with the Hall of Fame Game, a tradition dating back to 1962. However, this year, one former Auburn Tiger shone on the national stage: rookie receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith.
Lambert-Smith, the No. 158 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers, saw significant playing time in the game, as most teams use the Hall of Fame Game as a chance to evaluate rookies and other players fighting for roster spots. And, against a Detroit Lions team that went 15-2 last season, the rookie pass catcher had a solid performance.
He caught 2 passes for 43 yards and a touchdown, leading the Chargers in receiving for the game. Lambert-Smith was one of just three Chargers to catch multiple passes, along with Jaret Patterson and Will Dissly.
However, it was the nature of Lambert-Smith’s catches that made them stand out. His first catch was a 28-yard reception on the right sideline. He quickly broke open, fooling Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr with a sharp inside release before fading back toward the sideline to complete the route and secure the catch.
Lambert-Smith’s second reception also showcased his ability to release well off the line. He got out of his stance quickly, made a quick double move, and then cut sharply to the inside. The move caused Lions cornerback Dicaprio Bootle to slip and lose his footing, leaving Lambert-Smith wide open to make the catch and complete the 15-yard jaunt to the end zone, giving the Chargers a 21-7 lead with under two minutes remaining in the first half.
That would be Lambert-Smith’s last action of the game, as he sat for the second half due to the nature of the Hall of Fame Game. However, the Chargers' coaching staff seemed to be pleased that his game performance mirrored his practice.
“KLS pops every day,” Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said during his post-game press conference.
The coaches weren’t the only ones noticing Lambert-Smith’s playmaking ability either. His performance also impressed Chargers quarterback Trey Lance, who played the first three quarters of the game.
“He’s been consistent all camp,” Lance said. “He’s made plays over and over and over again. I trusted him to make a play, gave him an opportunity, and [he] obviously came up big.”
The consistency must have made its mark on the Charger coaching staff, because Lambert-Smith played a fairly similar snap count as fellow rookie Tre Harris, who the Chargers selected in the second round.
Second-year player Ladd McConkey and former first-round pick Quentin Johnston both should be booked into starting roles, but Harris is expected to be the third option. If Lambert-Smith has a similar snap count to Harris, it could indicate that Lambert-Smith may be starting to creep into that discussion.
If he can continue to perform at his current level through the remainder of camp and the preseason, the former Auburn star should be able to secure solid playing time in the receiving rotation as a rookie, especially in a room as turbulent as Los Angeles’s has been the past few seasons.