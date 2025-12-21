Is Quentin Johnston Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Chargers vs. Cowboys)
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston missed the team's Week 15 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, and he remains on the injury report ahead of Week 16 against the Dallas Cowboys.
Johnston is listed as questionable with a groin injury for this matchup. The Chargers receiver has appeared in 12 of the team's 14 games this season, but he's dealt with some lower-body issues that have landed him on the injury report on multiple ocassions.
As of Sunday morning, Johnston appears to be a true game-time decision, as there has been no update on his status since he was listed as questionable on Friday.
This season, the former first-round pick has made 42 catches on 71 targets for 533 yards and seven scores. Johnston got off to a fast start in the 2025 season, scoring in three of his first four games. However, he has seen his role diminish in recent games, receiving just three targets in each of his last three appearances.
Even with Johnston banged up, the SI Betting team has a play in the prop market for this Chargers passing game in Week 16.
Best Chargers Prop Bet vs. Cowboys
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Justin Herbert OVER 247.5 Passing Yards (-114)
In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, SI Betting's Iain MacMillan ranked Justin Herbert to go over his passing yards total as my No. 2 ranked prop for this weekend:
It’s time for Justin Herbert to have a breakout performance. The Cowboys have allowed the most passing yards per game this season at 254.8, and are 29th in opponent dropback EPA. Teams have torched the Cowboys’ secondary, and now it’s Herbert’s turn. He hasn’t thrown for many yards over the past handful of weeks, but now’s the time to buy low on his passing yards number and bank on him having a big performance.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
