Auburn Tigers Offense Showed Confidence Boost in Win Over Kentucky
After falling short for multiple weeks in a row, the Auburn Tigers returned to the win column. They picked up a 24-10 win over Kentucky to snap their four-game losing streak and end their three-game road stretch on a positive note.
Auburn went down 10-0 in the first quarter but kept its head up and had the score evened by halftime. Remaining composed on the road can be a challenge for any team, but Auburn recognized that is what it needed to get back in the game.
Confidence was high for the Tigers heading into the game. A good week of practice led to a confident feeling inside the locker room that carried over into the game according to redshirt freshman offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner, who made his first career start.
“I feel like everybody knew we were going to win that game,” Joiner said. “Just going into the game all week, we had really good Tuesday and Wednesday practices and a really good Thursday. When you have those days and practices, you feel really confident in what you’re doing.”
Joiner was part of the adjustments made to the offensive line ahead of the game. The adjustments proved to be effective as the Auburn O-line committed zero penalties in the game. They still allowed four sacks, but there was progress.
After a competitive first half, Auburn took control of the game in the second half and shut out the Wildcats in the second half. Auburn’s offense put two touchdowns on the board, ending up with 24 unanswered points by the end of the game.
“At halftime, I feel like everybody was cool, calm and collected,” Joiner said. “We knew we were going to come out on offense and execute, which we did.”
Now, Auburn just needs to show this progress wasn’t just a one-off. Since they aren’t the easy win they were just a season ago, it gives them a solid opportunity to go out and show that they’re on an upward trend.