Auburn Tigers' Plan to Stop Oklahoma QB John Mateer
John Mateer brings the Oklahoma offense what they hoped last year's starter would be. Ironically, that player currently plays for the Auburn Tigers, Jackson Arnold, is enjoying the best ball of his college career.
Meanwhile, in Norman, Mateer brings Auburn a slew of issues and problems that defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin needs to address. If they can bottle him up, the Tigers have a legitimate shot at winning the game. Here's what the Tigers need to know and what they should do.
Technical Maintenance
Mateer brings a fast-flowing game to the field. He moves the pocket based on his ability, not necessarily the defense. One thing that jumps out immediately is the repeatable arm motion and mechanics on the move.
Normally, many quarterbacks will lose a technical grasp of their form, meaning they will arm-throw without planting their feet or short-arm throw. Instead, Mateer can slide into his setup quicker, allowing him to get his legs under him and fire. Auburn needs to get hands on Mateer in the pocket, which sounds like a given. However, they cannot push up, believing that he will not be able to reach wideouts on the intermediate throws.
Overplay His Arm
Right off the bat, Mateer throws the ball extremely well, hitting targets on all three levels. With above-average velocity and touch, every receiver on the field, regardless of depth, can benefit.
Despite not standing exceptionally tall (6-foot-1), Mateer generates exceptional extension on his throwing motion. With that said, the Tigers can bait him because Mateer will get greedy and rely on arm strength over sound decision-making. For example, he will attempt to throw through a keyhole-sized window.
Get Him to the Ground
While it sounds basic, Mateer's ability to not only break the pocket but also gain chunk yardage could be his most dangerous asset. He really isn't out there to veer out of bounds or slide early. At times, the Washington State transfer will bounce off defenders, going as far as to lower the shoulder in an effort to run them over.
This is where the defensive backs enter the picture. The Sooners' signal caller could prove too elusive and slippery for the linebackers. At this point, the secondary needs to make Mateer understand that running in the open field arrives at a price. Now, that does not mean go for the kill shot, but the Tigers' secondary deploys enough sound tacklers that use force to send a message. Arm tackles may not work. Technique cannot be discarded and ignored.
Mateer is an accurate quarterback who loves to play with pace and tempo. In addition, he wasn't to pressure the Auburn defense and not vice versa. Under those circumstances, the Tigers cannot let him dictate the game.