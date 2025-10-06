Auburn Tigers to Play Back-to-Back Night Games at Jordan-Hare Stadium
The struggling Auburn Tigers are coming off a tough two-game road stint and enter October at 3-2, but Hugh Freeze and company have a couple of golden opportunities on the horizon.
Auburn will face No. 14 Missouri at 6 p.m. or 6:45 p.m. CST on either ESPN or SEC Network, the league announced on Monday afternoon. The clash of the Tigers will mark Auburn’s second consecutive game under the lights at Jordan-Hare Stadium, as the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry this weekend is set for 6:30 p.m. on ABC.
Missouri currently sits at 5-0 and finds itself in the AP Top 15 after wins over South Carolina, Kansas, and three other non-Power Four opponents. The Tigers face their first legitimate test on Saturday when they host No. 8 Alabama, a week before traveling to the Plains.
Additionally, Missouri’s trip to Auburn will be its first away game of the season, as Eli Drinkwitz’s Tigers open the season with six straight home games.
The orange and blue Tigers are fresh off a bye week, but the state of the program after this weekend’s matchup with Georgia remains up in the air and is extremely unpredictable. Depending on how it performs against the Bulldogs, Auburn could be in two vastly different positions after Saturday.
An Auburn win would completely reinvigorate the team and its fanbase. The Tigers haven’t beaten Georgia since 2017, and considering the lackluster offensive performance that Auburn displayed at Texas A&M a couple of weeks ago, it would likely serve as a huge shock and would undoubtedly provide a much-needed boost.
On the other hand, if the Tigers lose on Saturday and the offense looks as abysmal as it did in College Station, fans will be even more fed up and likely be calling for Freeze’s job. Auburn would then enter the Missouri game at 3-3 with only one Power Four win, and may show no signs of hope. Thus, there’s a significant chance that Missouri could end up determining Freeze’s fate – if he’s not already gone after Georgia, that is.
The next two weeks will be the most critical and telling period Freeze has faced since taking over at Auburn. It’s year three, a timestamp he has consistently pointed to since being hired, and the Tigers have all of the talent necessary to compete – no more excuses.