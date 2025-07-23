The Auburn Tigers Player More Should Be Talking About
Auburn Tigers cornerback Kayin Lee isn't a household name outside of The Plains right now. However, he will be a benefactor of all of the mayhem the Tigers’ defensive front hopes to inflict.
Why don't people talk more about Lee?
Despite Auburn's well-earned reputation for churning out secondary talent, Lee goes mostly unnoticed. Yet, he will play a pivotal role in the Tigers' defense this fall. As a result, his play demands observation and study.
Quiet Aggression
Make no mistake, Lee wants to punish the ball carrier or receiver. As a result, he hits like a safety but covers like a corner. Lee runs through the target, attempting to overwhelm the player with force, driving his shoulder into the sternum.
Despite weighing just 181 pounds, the junior gets his nose dirty and will sift through the wash while looking for the ball. Not to mention, he attempts to jar the ball loose.
Now, you would think that type of energized play would lead to an excessive amount of flags. Last season, according to Pro Football Focus, Lee only accrued three penalty flags, which is stunning considering his level of physical play and the frequency with which refs like flagging holding and pass interference.
Shutdown
Saying Lee held up in coverage will go down as the understatement of the year. By allowing opposing quarterbacks to complete 47% of their targets in his direction, Lee played well through contact, leveraging quicker hands and timing in which the ball does not find their intended target.
In the SEC, he will definitely need to keep that pace up. In the final game of the year, he will see Ryan Williams again. The Tigers held the standout to just 53 receiving yards.
Lee and Keldric Faulk's roles will intersect. If Faulk plays like everyone in the free world expects, quarterbacks will throw passes much quicker than they'd like. Broken routes turn into deflections and, in some cases, interceptions.
Meanwhile, if Lee continues to display his consistent ability to shadow receivers, the quarterback will hold the ball longer, placing serious pressure on his offensive line to block Faulk longer than possible without holding.
Can Lee build upon a strong 2024 and take the next step in order to become another good Auburn defensive back that ends up in the NFL?