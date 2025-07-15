Auburn Tigers QB Jackson Arnold Ready to take on Oklahoma Sooners
After four straight seven-loss seasons, every game for the Auburn Tigers takes on meaning, starting with Baylor on August 29th. However, for new quarterback Jackson Arnold, one game in particular has been circled on the calendar.
The Oklahoma Sooners transfer is scheduled to face his former team on Saturday, September 20th, in Norman. Despite an up-and-down season with Oklahoma last year, Arnold is looking forward and not backward.
"It will be a fun game, extremely excited for that one," Arnold said in an interview with SEC Network at SEC Media Days. "No animosity, whatsoever. I just think it is going to be a really fun atmosphere to go in and play. I really enjoy playing in that stadium."
Arnold took full responsibility for his struggles with the Sooners, despite well-publicized depth and injury problems across his offensive line and wide receiver corps.
"I mean, for whatever reason, I just didn't play good. Things happen for a reason," Arnold insisted. "Sometimes it doesn't work the way out its supposed to be. You know, we're on God's timing, not our timing. You know, for me, I thought the best decision for me was to move on somewhere else and get a fresh start and go out and do what I know I can with this Auburn squad this year."
While he’ll be returning to Oklahoma in orange and blue, he thinks his time with the Sooners has helped prepare him for a breakout season with Auburn.
“Last year was tough, obviously not ideal whatsoever. I think perseverance was a big thing I learned last year, kind of fighting through the tough times,” Arnold said at the podium on Tuesday. “We did play in some big games last year. Now I fully understand what it's like playing a long SEC schedule against some good teams, playing in those tough games where it's extremely close and you have to kind of grind it out.
“But I think last year taught me a lot, being able to persevere and really sticking to those tough games.”
Auburn opens the season at Baylor before back-to-back home games against Ball State and South Alabama. The Tigers hope they have their offense well-tuned when Arnold makes his return to Oklahoma.
While he’s saying all the right things now, it’s only human nature for that one to mean just a bit more to him.