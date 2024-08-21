Auburn Tigers QB Payton Thorne ‘An Extension of the Coaching Staff’
The Auburn Tigers are a wild card coming into the 2024-25 season.
Some think they will show significant improvement in year two of the Hugh Freeze era. Some think this season will be more of the same for the Tigers.
One thing people can seem to agree on, however, is that quarterback Payton Thorne’s level of play will determine a lot.
If Thorne can put together a campaign similar to the one he had with Michigan State in 2021, 3,232 yards and 27 touchdowns, Auburn could find itself in a position to win a lot of games. If Thorne struggles, the Tigers could find themselves fighting to make a bowl game.
One person who has confidence is Auburn offensive coordinator Derrick Nix who is entering his first season with the program. Nix talked about what he has seen from Thorne since arriving in Auburn.
“I think number one, he’s become an extension of the coaching staff,” Nix said. “Becoming a leader, being the guy that’s understanding what we want to get to as a coaching staff. Getting us in and out of checks, good plays, bad plays, change of protections, getting confident in our receivers and putting the ball (in their hands) and giving them a chance to go make plays.
“Obviously, he’s got to continue to do that but so far so good with him. I’m very pleased with where he is at right now.”
Thorne is coming off a season where he went 149-238 for 1,671 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Thorne threw for well over 2,000 yards in both of his seasons as Michigan State’s starter and will be looking to return to that level this fall.
With an intact running back group as well as an overhauled offensive line and wide receiver corps, Thorne will have the ingredients to put together the best season of his college career.